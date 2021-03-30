Eleven full-time All Stars stand ready for Attica’s Spring Nationals

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 30, 2021) – For the first time in 2021, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will duel in the dirt for a stake in the season-ending championship standings, opening the points season, officially, with a two-day stop at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 2-3. Dubbed the Core & Main Spring Nationals, the Attica doubleheader will feature two, full programs for Tony Stewart’s traveling All Stars awarding a total winner’s share equaling $11,000; $5,000 on Friday and $6,000 on Saturday.

Facing-off against a stout contingent of Ohio regulars, as well as an expected turnout of regionally-based invaders, eleven full-time All Stars will make the call on Friday and Saturday including a number of familiar and former full-timers such as Cory Eliason, Zeb Wise, Justin Peck, and T.J. Michael.

In addition to a handful of former championship challengers, the All Star Circuit of Champions will be represented by a talented lineup of first-time Series contenders including Kyle Reinhardt, Ian Madsen, Brent Marks, Lucas Wolfe, Bill Balog, Tyler Courtney, and Hunter Schuerenberg. Combined, the 2021 All Star lineup boasts depth, experience and talent, creating one of the most competitive rosters in Series history.

Lucas Wolfe – Coldren Motorsports – No. 07

Now in command of the Coldren Motorsports No. 07, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Lucas Wolfe has the experience and the credentials to be an All Star frontrunner in 2021, and although the second generation racer has yet to score a win with the Series, the 2008 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year has the means to overcome that statistic, and more. In addition to being a full-time Outlaw competitor for five seasons, and finishing among the top-ten in the final points on four occasions, Wolfe is also a decorated local competitor, winning Central Pennsylvania’s Sprint Car Points Series championship in 2018 aboard Mike Barshinger’s No. 24.

“I’m certainly hoping to be able to rely on past experiences to maximize our first year as a team with the All Stars. We have many hurdles to overcome, especially early in the season, but at this point we just need to get started and evaluate where we are. We can address any issues at that point and figure out our weaknesses.”

Brent Marks – CJB Motorsports – No. 5

Although he is certainly no stranger to All Star Circuit of Champions competition, achieving three Series victories during his career including a Tuscarora 50 weekend sweep [the Night Before The 50 and Tuscarora 50] and a win during the opening night of the 2020 Governors Reign at Eldora, the “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks has never been a full-time All Star competitor. That statistic will change in 2021, as the driver of the Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based CJB Motorsports No. 5 will now contend for a Series title, working hard to transfer three years of World of Outlaws experience to the All Star Circuit of Champions campaign trail.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to compete for an All Star championship this season. CJB Motorsports has everything in place for a team to win and they’re prepared like a championship-winning team. Fortunately for myself, I have a lot of experience in my corner with Barry Jackson, who has contended for an All Star title in the past, as well as Derek Miller, who has a lot of time with the Series as a crew chief. That makes me very confident as a driver and I think things will fall into place. This is going to be a new challenge and new challenges are always fun.”

Tyler Courtney – Clauson Marshall Racing – No. 7BC

As a former top performer in USAC, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will join the All Star Circuit of Champions ranks with a diverse and competitive open wheel background. The Indianapolis-native is a former USAC National Midget champion (2019), as well as a former USAC National Sprint Car champion (2018), achieving the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Non-Wing Driver of the Year accolade at the conclusion of his championship season. Although championship points were not on the line, Courtney and Clauson Marshall Racing attained a podium finish during All Star action at Screven Motor Speedway on January 29.

“I don’t feel any outside pressure racing out on the road, whether it be from supporters or my team. If there is any pressure, it’s probably more from myself because I know I can do this, but I also want to prove to everyone else that I can do it, too. I am very confident in my team’s ability to contend for a championship in 2021. We’ve been a championship caliber team up until this point so I don’t see that changing anytime soon. It’s obviously going to be a tough year and we will have lots of firsts, but we are up for the challenge.”

TJ Michael – Michael Motorsports – No. 8M

The ‘Texas Traveler” T.J. Michael will return to the All Star Circuit of Champions ranks full-time in 2021, rejoining “America’s Series” for a third season, but his first since 2017. The Plano, Texas-native, who resides in Fremont, Ohio, during the summer months, will enter his All Star campaign as a two-time FAST Series main event winner, most recently scoring a $5,500 payday at Waynesfield Raceway Park on March 27. Each of Michael’s FAST Series triumphs occurred on Waynesfield’s highbanks.

“Being a former full-time member does make preparing for a schedule like this easier, but it doesn’t make the racing any easier. But, I’m confident that my team will have the knowledge and the confidence to do well each night out. I’m excited for another season on the road.”

Zeb Wise – Wise Priddy Racing – No. 10

The “new kid on the block” no more, Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise will return to the All Star Circuit of Champions as one year older and one year wiser, set to compete for a Series championship with a team he partially owns: Wise Priddy Racing. Wise, who finished third in the All Star driver championship in 2020 on the strength of three top-five performances, good enough to also secure Rookie of the Year honors, commenced his competitive nature at a young age, first mastering 1/4-midgets, micros and USAC Midgets before climbing into a 410c.i. winged sprint car. Wise’s most notable feat is perhaps earning the title of being the youngest driver to ever win a USAC National Midget Series victory; 15 years, 8 months and 21 days old.

“I will definitely lean on my prior experiences this season. I learned a ton just being on the All Star tour for a year. Prior to last season, I think I raced a sprint car maybe eight or so times, so just being on the road and focusing on just sprint car racing was a big learning curve in itself. Then, throw in all of the new tracks I visited on top of that. It was a whole new deal for me last year, for sure. So, a lot of what I learned will definitely transfer over to this new team. And yes, there will be new challenges with being a part owner, but I’m really looking forward to getting the new year up and running.”

Ian Madsen – Sam McGhee Motorsports – No. 11

Certainly no stranger to competing full-time with a traveling sprint car Series, St. Marys, New South Wales, Australia’s Ian Madsen, who has since made a home in Des Moines, Iowa, will now hit the road full-time with America’s Series, resuming the role as wheelman for the Indianapolis-based Sam McGhee Motorsports. The former Outlaw turned All Star owns three All Star Circuit of Champions victories over the course of his career, his most recent accomplished during Four Crown Nationals competition at Eldora Speedway in 2016. Early season action in 2021 found Madsen on the podium once, doing so during the All Star invasion of East Bay Raceway Park on February 2.

“Being a former full-time Outlaw does prepare me for the travel and having to live out of a suitcase, but I will actually be away from home for longer periods this year because of the time we spend further east. A lot of these tracks I’ve been to, but a lot I haven’t been to. I’m really looking forward to the challenge of adapting to new tracks as quickly as I can.”

Justin Peck – Buch Motorsports – No. 13

Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck has been making a lot of noise in the sprint car world so far in 2021, and that’s not just due to his announcement to compete full-time with the All Star Circuit of Champions. Peck, who has one All Star victory to his credit – a Macon win in 2017 – has been on a tear in Pennsylvania Posse Country, scoring a recent victory at Port Royal Speedway, and then another at Williams Grove Speedway on consecutive weekends. Paired with the “Misfits” at Buch Motorsports, Peck will attempt to transfer his early season momentum into a potential All Star championship.

“Building a connection with this team has been really easy. Sean, Kurt and Tom are all great to work with and it didn’t take long to find a comfort zone. Every time I give feedback on how the car is handling, they listen and are able to make the necessary changes pretty quickly. I think being able to get along with the team so well will play a huge role once we get the points season rolling.”

Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports – No. 17B

Unarguably the most decorated competitor in IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series history, the “North Pole Nightmare” Bill Balog will now tackle the All Star Circuit of Champions trail in 2021, working to add not only Rookie of the Year bragging rights to his illustrious open wheel resume, but also an All Star title, which would accompany his ten IRA Series championships. In addition to ten titles, Balog is a 127-time IRA main event winner, which is the most all-time. In comparison, Joe Roe is second on the all-time list with 61.

“I think there is always pressure to do well. The schedule this season will be the most challenging schedule I’ve ever attempted, along with the competition. That makes the stress level a little high, but it feels good to finally get out on the road and race a full season with the All Stars.”

Cory Eliason – Rudeen Racing – No. 26

An All Star veteran in some respect, Visalia, California’s Cory Eliason enters his third year as a full-time All Star hungry for a championship. The pilot of the familiar Rudeen Racing No. 26 has yet to finish off of the championship podium, third in 2019 and second in 2020, and owns five-career victories with the organization, most recently finding victory lane during the Tuscarora 50 opener at Port Royal Speedway on Thursday, September 10. Three of Eliason’s five victories were accumulated in 2020, ending his championship run with 29 top-ten finishes in 44 point-earning feature events.

“With our prior experience, I think it’s safe to assume that we could be a favorite to win the title in 2021, considering we finished third in the standings during our first try and second last year. But assuming can be a guaranteed loss. There are a lot of great teams racing full-time this season and they’ve all had strong runs already this year. I think this may be the toughest year yet. Our biggest deal is maintaining consistency in all of our finishes.”

Hunter Schuerenberg – Vermeer Motorsports – No. 55

“Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg will do his best to be the top rookie in 2021, as well as the best overall, as the ever-familiar Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 will be present at each and every event on the upcoming All Star calendar. A graduate of the non-wing ranks, Schuerenberg found his footing in winged racing immediately, most recently finding victory lane during Attica Raceway Park’s season opener on March 20. In addition, the Sikeston, Missouri-native owns victories against the USAC National Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Car Association (MSCS), Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA), FAST Series, and the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series.

“I think it helps having a points racing type of mentality heading into a season like this. We know what it takes to be consistent. It’s one thing to win a lot of races, but it’s another to know you can’t give away any good finishes. We wouldn’t be racing with the Series if we didn’t think we could contend for a title.”

Kyle Reinhardt – RQM Enterprises – No. 91

At the helm of the RQM Enterprises No. 91, Neptune City, New Jersey’s Kyle Reinhardt will enter the All Star season as a proven winner in Pennsylvania Posse Country, and although early season action in Georgia did not accumulate championship points, the former Port Royal Speedway Labor Day Classic and Selinsgrove Speedway winner is already off to an impressive start. The 2021 Rookie of the Year contender found the podium once during his trip to the Peach State, only to finish second behind three-time Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, during the second of two nights at Screven Motor Speedway.

“Traveling with the All Stars in 2021 is going to bring about a lot of changes for me. I don’t necessarily feel any added pressure though because racing in Pennsylvania every week can be just as intense, but there is definitely a different mentality in place when you’re racing out on the road every week. My team’s goal is to go into each night with the intent to get the most out of it.”

Those seeking additional information pertaining to Attica Raceway Park’s Core & Main Spring Nationals should visit Attica online at www.atticaracewaypark.com.

To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.