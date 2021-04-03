Bacon Wins USAC Feature at Lawrenceburg

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: April 3, 2021 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Jadon Rogers, 61m, Edwards-14.297; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.307; 3. Paul Nienhiser, 5N, KO-14.336; 4. Stevie Sussex, 77, Wingo-14.352; 5. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-14.401; 6. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.412; 7. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.435; 8. Nick Bilbee, 17, Bilbee-14.454; 9. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-14.476; 10. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.477; 11. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.510; 12. J.J. Hughes, 76, A-Fab-14.515; 13. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.601; 14. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.607; 15. Carson Garrett, 15KO, KO-14.610; 16. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.611; 17. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-14.634; 18. Dave Darland, 5, Baldwin/Fox/Curb-Agajanian-14.636; 19. Thomas Meseraull, 47, Eades-14.666; 20. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.703; 21. Scotty Weir, 4p, Pedersen-14.725; 22. Max Adams, 17G, On The Gass-14.765; 23. Garrett Abrams, 32, Abrams-14.778; 24. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-14.791; 25. Aaron Farney, 15F, DCT-14.823; 26. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-14.910; 27. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.977; 28. Saban Bibent, 10, Bibent-15.142; 29. Ryan Thomas, 77FR, Wingo-15.354; 30. Anton Hernandez, 27, Densford-15.386; 31. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-15.600.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Sterling Cling, 2. Scotty Weir, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Cole Bodine, 5. Jadon Rogers, 6. Aaron Farney, 7. Ryan Thomas, 8. Chase Stockon. 1:58.459

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Max Adams, 5. Jake Swanson, 6. Anton Hernandez, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Dickie Gaines. 2:01.061

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Garrett Abrams, 3. Paul Nienhiser, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. Carson Garrett, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Ryan Barr. 2:02.934

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Stevie Sussex, 5. J.J. Hughes, 6. Nick Bilbee, 7. Saban Bibent. 1:59.986

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Jadon Rogers, 2. Nick Bilbee, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Tanner Thorson, 6. J.J. Hughes, 7. Aaron Farney, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Anton Hernandez, 10. Carson Garrett, 11. Chase Stockon, 12. Saban Bibent, 13. Dickie Gaines, 14. Ryan Thomas, 15. Ryan Barr.

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (6), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Chris Windom (10), 4. Justin Grant (1), 5. Thomas Meseraull (9), 6. Jadon Rogers (11), 7. Paul Nienhiser (5), 8. Cole Bodine (3), 9. Robert Ballou (22), 10. Stevie Sussex (4), 11. Sterling Cling (7), 12. Nick Bilbee (14), 13. Tanner Thorson (13), 14. Jake Swanson (16), 15. Max Adams (20), 16. Dave Darland (8), 17. Scotty Weir (19), 18. Matt Westfall (12), 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (17), 20. J.J. Hughes (15), 21. Kyle Cummins (18), 22. Brandon Mattox (P) (24), 23. Garrett Abrams (21), 24. Chase Stockon (P) (23). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 C.J. Leary, Laps 6-30 Brady Bacon.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-224, 2-Justin Grant-220, 3-C.J. Leary-195, 4-Chris Windom-179, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-174, 6-Tanner Thorson-173, 7-Jake Swanson-144, 8-Robert Ballou-142, 9-Kyle Cummins-138, 10-Jadon Rogers-135.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-21, 2-Robert Ballou-16, 3-Chris Windom-15, 4-Jadon Rogers-13, 5-C.J. Leary-12, 6-Chase Stockon-12, 7-Tanner Carrick-9, 8-Bryant Wiedeman-9, 9-Cannon McIntosh-9, 10-Noah Gass-9.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: April 16, 2021 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Stevie Sussex

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Jadon Rogers

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Sterling Cling

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Dave Darland

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Chris Windom

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Jadon Rogers

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Robert Ballou (22nd to 9th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Tanner Thorson

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Aaron Farney