Cole Duncan Wins FAST Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (April 3, 2021) — Cole Duncan won the second round of the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Duncan held off Austin McCarl and Gary Taylor for the victory. Jake Hesson and Max Stambaugh rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday April 3, 2021
Feature:
1. Cole Duncan
2. Austin McCarl
3. Gary Taylor
4. Jake Hesson
5. Max Stambaugh
6. Tyler Gunn
7. Mitch Harble
8. Frankie Nervo
9. Jack Sodeman Jr
10. Brian Nuckles
11. Kody Swanson
12. Danny Smith
13. Cody Gallogy
14. Brandon Wimmer
15. Ryan Ruhl
16. Todd Kane
17. Hunter Lynch
18. Mark Imler
19. RJ Jacobs
20. Jordan Harble