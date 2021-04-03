Ryan Timms Captures His First Career ASCS Regional Victory

From Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (April 2, 2021) – A dogfight of a night for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms roared into Victory Lane for the first time in ASCS competition at the Lake Ozark Speedway; becoming the 87th different ASCS Warrior Region winner, and 82nd winner with the ASCS Sooner Region.

Taking the green from fourth, Timms railed the cushion of the one-third-mile oval. Taking second on the opening lap, the DriveWFX.com No. 5t was in pursuit of Seth Berman. Into traffic on Lap 6, the slower cars worked to Ryan’s advantage with the lead trading hands on Lap 7.

Working through race stoppages, the pair began an all-out assault with the lead changes officially four times from Lap 11 through Lap 16. Trying to work past the No 5t in the first and second turn the following lap, Seth biked the Corridor Electric No. 23 and unfortunately saw his night come to a violent close. Thankfully, Seth was not injured.

Back to green, the battle was on behind Timms, and Blake Hahn and Scott Bogucki went at it for second. Contact between the two on Lap 22, a failed left rear on the No. 28 relegated Bogucki to the infield as Dylan Westbrook took advantage and shot around both drivers for second.

Giving Timms plenty of breathing room, the advantage at the finish was 2.480-seconds over Dylan Westbrook. Third went to Blake Hahn with Matt Covington in fourth. Rolling 19th to fifth, Washington’s JJ Hickle was the night Stuart House Hard Charger.

Austin Alumbaugh crossed sixth with Sean McClelland in seventh. Gunner Ramey was eighth, followed by Colby Thornhill, who ran from 18th to ninth. Making up five spots, Kyle Bellm completed the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps are back at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, April 3. Hot Laps are at 5:30 P.M. (CDT).

ASCS Sooner/ASCS Warrior Regions

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Friday, April 2, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]

2. 21R-Gunner Ramey[4]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[7]

4. 22S-Slater Helt[9]

5. 9M-Cody Baker[6]

6. 2C-Chase Porter[8]

7. 2-Jason Billups[2]

8. 24-Garet Williamson[5]

9. 72-Curtis Boyer[1]

10. 11C-Mason Campbell[10]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]

2. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[6]

3. 86-Timothy Smith[4]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

5. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

6. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

7. 11-Austin O’Neal[9]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[8]

9. 5-Kory Bales[7]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

3. 77X-Alex Hill[4]

4. 15-Christian Bowman[6]

5. 97-Scotty Milan[1]

6. 89-Todd McVay[3]

7. 28V-Gabe Verardi[8]

8. 21X-Bradley Potter[9]

9. 51-Mitchell Moore[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[6]

4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]

5. 10-Landon Britt[3]

6. 63-JJ Hickle[7]

7. 75-Tyler Blank[5]

8. 24N-Nathan Mills[1]

9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[9]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps)

1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]

2. 24-Garet Williamson[9]

3. 63-JJ Hickle[3]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

5. 10-Landon Britt[4]

6. 97-Scotty Milan[5]

7. 7B-Ben Brown[8]

8. 28V-Gabe Verardi[6]

9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[12]

10. 21X-Bradley Potter[7]

11. 51-Mitchell Moore[10]

12. 11C-Mason Campbell[11]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 11-Austin O’Neal[4]

2. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]

3. 75-Tyler Blank[7]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

5. 5-Kory Bales[9]

6. 89-Todd McVay[6]

7. 24N-Nathan Mills[10]

8. 2-Jason Billups[8]

9. 2C-Chase Porter[2]

10. 9M-Cody Baker[1]

11. 72-Curtis Boyer[11]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

4. 95-Matt Covington[6]

5. 63-JJ Hickle[19]

6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[1]

7. 1-Sean McClelland[9]

8. 21R-Gunner Ramey[8]

9. 19-Colby Thornhill[18]

10. 14E-Kyle Bellm[15]

11. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[10]

12. 15-Christian Bowman[13]

13. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]

14. 75-Tyler Blank[20]

15. 24-Garet Williamson[17]

16. 22S-Slater Helt[14]

17. 23-Seth Bergman[2]

18. 86-Timothy Smith[11]

19. 11-Austin O’Neal[16]

20. 77X-Alex Hill[12]