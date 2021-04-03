Wesley Smith Opens POWRi WAR Season with Lake Ozark Victory

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (April 2, 2021) – The Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League would kick off their 2021 season with the Lake Ozark Speedway Third Annual Non-Wing Nationals with a solid field of open-wheel competitors all vying for the top position. After the final checkered flag was waved, Wesley Smith would emerge as the 2021 LOS Non-Wing Nationals Night One Winner.

After three heat races witnessing Xavier Doney, Kory Schudy, and Riley Kreisel all winning in the respective races, the high-point qualifier Kory Schudy would lead the field of twenty-two Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League competitors to the initial start. With the green flag waving Riley Kreisel would grab the early racing advantage using an outside line drive to perfection.

With Kreisel out front leading the pack on lap one, Schudy would not waste any time reclaiming the top spot on the second lap. Wesley Smith would run the top two down and press for the lead within the opening laps, gaining the race advantage from Schudy using a great cornering maneuver. Outstanding racing action throughout the field for positions would see the laps tick away with Wesley able to drive through lap traffic with ease spacing himself from the second-place contender Mario Clouser.

Caution would bunch the field back together with eight laps remaining as Smith again stretched a commanding lead over the field. Clouser would try everything to gain momentum on the leader all while trying to hold off the hard charges of Joe B. Miller and Xavier Doney.

Once again caution would show with four laps remaining setting up a shootout for the feature finish. Smith would prove the be the driver of the field with Mario Clouser making an outstanding last-ditch effort to no avail. Smith would lead the final twenty-one laps to claim the feature win with Clouser placing a close second. Joe B. Miller finished a hard-fought battle in third as rookie Xavier Doney finished fourth and Jack Wagner rounded out the night’s podium.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday April 2, 2021

Smith Titanium Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

3. 00-Taylor Walton[4]

4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]

5. 52F-Logan Faucon[6]

6. 24H-Ty Hulsey[3]

7. 27-Justin Johnson[8]

8. 11W-Wyatt Burks[7]

Saldana Race Products Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]

2. 9H-Mitchell Moore[6]

3. 67-Jonathan Hughes[1]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

5. 41-Brad Wyatt[3]

6. 8BB-Brody Bay[7]

7. 8D-Terry Babb[5]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 44-Wesley Smith[6]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[2]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[1]

5. 24C-Craig Carroll[3]

6. 5BB-Robert Talley[7]

7. 18-Wyatt Siegel[5]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[6]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[8]

4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

5. 77-Jack Wagner[13]

6. 28-Kory Schudy[1]

7. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

8. 9H-Mitchell Moore[3]

9. 00-Taylor Walton[7]

10. 16-Anthony Nicholson[9]

11. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]

12. 24H-Ty Hulsey[16]

13. 8BB-Brody Bay[21]

14. 5BB-Robert Talley[22]

15. 52F-Logan Faucon[11]

16. 67-Jonathan Hughes[10]

17. 24C-Craig Carroll[15]

18. 11W-Wyatt Burks[19]

19. 27-Justin Johnson[20]

20. 18-Wyatt Siegel[18]

21. 8D-Terry Babb[17]

22. 41-Brad Wyatt[14]