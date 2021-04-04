Westbrook Holds On For ASCS Sooner/Warrior Score At Lake Ozark Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

LDON, Mo. (April 3, 2021) – Slide job, after slide job through traffic in the closing laps with Blake Hahn and Ryan Timms, the driver on top was Dylan Westbrook at Lake Ozark Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Westbrooks first career ASCS sanctioned victory; the co-sanctioned affair makes him the 88th different winner with the ASCS Warrior Region and 83rd with the ASCS Sooner Region.

Finally getting breathing room on the closing lap, Westbrook crossed 2.020-seconds ahead of the race for second, where Blake Hahn edged Ryan Timms at the line by 0.122-seconds. J.J. Hickle crossed fourth, with Matt Covington coming from 11th to complete the top-five.

Brandon Anderson from 14th was sixth with Jeremy Campbell seventh. Austin O’Neal, Tyler Blank, and Landon Britt made up the top ten.

The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps races again on April 23 with the National Tour at U.S. 36 Raceway. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products rolls into the Salina Highbanks Speedway on April 17 and Creek County Speedway on April 18.