Sooner Sprint Series drops green flag on inaugural season this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 4, 2021) – It was just a few months ago when Enid Speedway co-promoter Mark Brill laid down plans to begin a new sprint car series. Brill, who owns the Sooner Late Model Series, soon put his ideas in motion and the Sooner Sprint Series was formed.

A 12-race schedule for winged champ sprint / 305 sprint cars has been booked and this weekend it all becomes real when the Sooner Sprint Series drops the green flag on its inaugural season with races at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas and Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada.

Monarch Motor Speedway will host the season opener on Friday, April 9, at 8 p.m. Lineups are set by draw number for heat races with passing points determining feature lineups. The A feature will pay $1,000 to the winner.

On Saturday, April 10, the Sooner Sprint Series travels to the George Welch owned 4/10 mile oval at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada, Oklahoma. The show, which is the first of three scheduled there, gets underway at 7:30.

More information on the Sooner Sprint Series is available on facebook and on the web at www.SoonerSprintSeries.com.

Weekend Lineup

Where: Monarch Motor Speedway

When: Friday, April 9.

Time: Racing starts at 8, hot laps 7:30, drivers meeting at 6:30, driver sign-in 5:30-6:40.

Website: www.mmsdirt.com

Where: Oklahoma Sports Park

When: Saturday, April 10

Time: Racing starts at 7:30, hot laps at 7, drivers meeting at 6:30, driver sign-in 5:30-6:40. Mufflers required.

Website: www.OklahomaSportsPark.com