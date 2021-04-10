Westfall Charges From 13th to Win Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (April 9, 20201) — Matt Westfall charged 13th starting position to win the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Kokomo Speedway. Westfall methodically picked his way through the field for the victory. Robert Ballou, Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, and Dave Darland rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Friday April 9, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 33m-Matt Westfall

2. 12-Robert Ballou

3. 57-Cole Bodine

4. 6-Mario Clouser

5. 5-Dave Darland

6. 02-Brandon Long

7. 44-Wesley Smith

8. 11-Brent Beauchamp

9. 87-Paul Dues

10. 39-Matt Goodnight

11. 14AJ-Davey Ray

12. 18-Dallas Hewitt

13. 0-Steve Irwin

14. 11x-Ricky Lewis

15. 34-Parker Frederickson

16. 1H-Korbyn Haylsett

17. 4-Braydon Comwell

18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

19. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

20. 16k-Ben Knight