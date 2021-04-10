Westfall Charges From 13th to Win Non-Wing Sprint Car Feature at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (April 9, 20201) — Matt Westfall charged 13th starting position to win the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Kokomo Speedway. Westfall methodically picked his way through the field for the victory. Robert Ballou, Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, and Dave Darland rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Friday April 9, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 33m-Matt Westfall
2. 12-Robert Ballou
3. 57-Cole Bodine
4. 6-Mario Clouser
5. 5-Dave Darland
6. 02-Brandon Long
7. 44-Wesley Smith
8. 11-Brent Beauchamp
9. 87-Paul Dues
10. 39-Matt Goodnight
11. 14AJ-Davey Ray
12. 18-Dallas Hewitt
13. 0-Steve Irwin
14. 11x-Ricky Lewis
15. 34-Parker Frederickson
16. 1H-Korbyn Haylsett
17. 4-Braydon Comwell
18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
19. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
20. 16k-Ben Knight