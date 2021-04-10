Williams Grove Cancels April 9 After Attempts To Race

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (April 9, 20201) — Persistent drizzle forced Williams Grove Speedway to pull the plug on the April 9 racing program but not before gates were opened with cars and fans filing into the track on Friday night. When the drizzle persisted past 6 pm officials had to make the call after morning showers coupled with the day-long dampness and the ongoing drizzle proved too much to overcome during efforts to iron in the surface.

Williams Grove Speedway will return to action next Friday, April 16 at 7:30 when the oval stages the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints Tommy Hinnershitz Classic. The 358 sprints will also be in action.

Once again on Friday, beginning when gates open at 5:30, Hoseheads.com will give away free Easter chocolate to the first 150 youth entering the oval at the frontstretch main grandstand gate.