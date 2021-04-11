Shaffer Victorious at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 10, 2021) — Tim Shaffer was in the right place at the right time Saturday in route to the sprint car feature victory at Lincoln Speedway.

Shaffer was behind a race for the lead between Aaron Bollinger and Chase Dietz when Dietz slide into Bollinger in turn four with Bollinger ending up getting upside down. Dietz’s car also suffered damage and could not continue.

Shaffer inherited the lead and pulled away for the victory over Tim Glatfelter and Dylan Norris. Freddie Rahmer and Tyler Ross rounded out the top five.

Hayden Miller won the 358 sprint car feature.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstow, Pennsylvania

Saturday April 10, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 72-Tim Shaffer

2. 69-Tim Glatfelter

3. 44-Dylan Norris

4. 51-Freddie Rahmer

5. 75-Tyler Ross

6. 5E-Tim Wagaman

7. 99M-Kyle Moody

8. 19M-Landon Myers

9. 8D-Billy Dietrich

10. 11A-Austin Bishop

11. 48-Danny Dietrich

12. 19-Troy Wagaman

13. 87-Alan Krimes

14. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

15. 1X-Chad Trout

16. 11P-Greg Plank

17. 9-Dalton Deitrich

18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger

19. 39-Chase Dietz

20. 88-Brandon Rahmer

21. 59-Jimmy Siegel

22. 90-Jordan Gibler

23. 21T-Scott Fisher

24. 21-Matt Campbell

25. 38-Cory Haas

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11H-Hayden Miller

2. 4R-Zane Rudisill

3. 35-Steve Owings

4. 2-Kody Hartlaub

5. 66A-Cody Fletcher

6. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh

7. 1-Cody Phillips

8. 38S-Jordan Strickler

9. 28-Matt Findley

10. 23F-Justin Foster

11. 33-Riley Emig

12. 50-Tyler Esh

13. 22T-Jacob Balliet

14. 49-Steve Wilbur

15. 91-Adrian Shaffer

16. 5A-Zachary Allman

17. 2D-Dylan Orwig

18. 45R-Brett Rose

19. 13S-Jon Stewart

20. 45-Brett Wanner

21. 89-Ashley Carpetta

22. 38-Brett Strickler

23. 8CR-Mason Chaney