Shaffer Victorious at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 10, 2021) — Tim Shaffer was in the right place at the right time Saturday in route to the sprint car feature victory at Lincoln Speedway.
Shaffer was behind a race for the lead between Aaron Bollinger and Chase Dietz when Dietz slide into Bollinger in turn four with Bollinger ending up getting upside down. Dietz’s car also suffered damage and could not continue.
Shaffer inherited the lead and pulled away for the victory over Tim Glatfelter and Dylan Norris. Freddie Rahmer and Tyler Ross rounded out the top five.
Hayden Miller won the 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstow, Pennsylvania
Saturday April 10, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 72-Tim Shaffer
2. 69-Tim Glatfelter
3. 44-Dylan Norris
4. 51-Freddie Rahmer
5. 75-Tyler Ross
6. 5E-Tim Wagaman
7. 99M-Kyle Moody
8. 19M-Landon Myers
9. 8D-Billy Dietrich
10. 11A-Austin Bishop
11. 48-Danny Dietrich
12. 19-Troy Wagaman
13. 87-Alan Krimes
14. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
15. 1X-Chad Trout
16. 11P-Greg Plank
17. 9-Dalton Deitrich
18. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
19. 39-Chase Dietz
20. 88-Brandon Rahmer
21. 59-Jimmy Siegel
22. 90-Jordan Gibler
23. 21T-Scott Fisher
24. 21-Matt Campbell
25. 38-Cory Haas
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 11H-Hayden Miller
2. 4R-Zane Rudisill
3. 35-Steve Owings
4. 2-Kody Hartlaub
5. 66A-Cody Fletcher
6. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh
7. 1-Cody Phillips
8. 38S-Jordan Strickler
9. 28-Matt Findley
10. 23F-Justin Foster
11. 33-Riley Emig
12. 50-Tyler Esh
13. 22T-Jacob Balliet
14. 49-Steve Wilbur
15. 91-Adrian Shaffer
16. 5A-Zachary Allman
17. 2D-Dylan Orwig
18. 45R-Brett Rose
19. 13S-Jon Stewart
20. 45-Brett Wanner
21. 89-Ashley Carpetta
22. 38-Brett Strickler
23. 8CR-Mason Chaney