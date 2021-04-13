All Star Circuit of Champions set for Virginia and Pennsylvania takeover on April 15-18

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 13, 2021) – With one round of points competition already in the books, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now move forward and continue their 2021 campaign with a four-race swing through the Mid-Atlantic, first invading the east coast of Virginia for a one night stand, all before taking over the Keystone State for three straight days. The four-day/four-race road trip will also give Tony Stewart’s All Stars, boasting a loaded roster of 12 full-time competitors, their first interaction with the infamous Pennsylvania Posse, who are expected to be represented in full force during all four nights of action.

Kicking things off in a big way, the four-day takeover of the Mid-Atlantic will begin with a visit to the state-of-the-art Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, Virginia, on Thursday, April 15. Although it’s the first stop on the weekend, the “Thursday Night Thunder” program will feature the largest payday, as the All Stars will face-off for a $12,000 top prize. Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason is the most recent All Star to visit Virginia Motor Speedway victory lane, scoring a $10,000 winner’s share on April 12, 2019.

Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, will be the next venue to host the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, April 16. The Tommy Hinnershitz Classic will be on the evening agenda awarding a $6,000 top prize. Kyle Larson, who has since made his return to NASCAR Cup Series action, is the defending Hinnershitz winner and earned a $5,000 payday over local standout Anthony Macri.

The Keith Kauffman Classic, honoring Port Royal Speedway’s all-time sprint win leader, Keith Kauffman, will headline the All Star Circuit of Champions schedule on Saturday, April 17. The first of six total visits to the “Speed Palace” by the All Stars in 2021, the Keith Kauffman Classic, claimed by Anthony Macri a season ago, will award a $10,000 payday.

The All Stars will return to Port Royal, Pennsylvania, for the Weikert Memorial on May 29-30, followed by the highly-anticipated 54th running of the Tuscarora 50, awarding $54,000 this season, in mid-September.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their four-race trek through the heart of the Mid-Atlantic with a visit to the historic Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, April 18. The first and only Bedford visit by “America’s Series” in 2021, the All Stars will take center stage for the annual Johnny Grum Classic, also awarding a $6,000 payday. Three-time Series champion, Aaron Reutzel, is the most recent All Star to score a win at Bedford’s half-mile, snagging $5,000 in the process while holding off Danny Dietrich and Paul McMahan.

Fresh off of his Spring Nationals victory at Attica Raceway Park, Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck will enter the weekend as the current All Star Circuit of Champions driver points leader, on top by four markers over second-year All Star, Zeb Wise. On fire thus far in 2021, Peck is not only the most recent All Star winner and current championship leader, but the pilot of the Buch Motorsports No. 13 is also a two-time winner in Central Pennsylvania this season, as well as a recent podium finisher with the World of Outlaws at Kokomo Speedway.

“Hunter Percent” Hunter Schuerenberg is currently third in the All Star standings, followed by Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks and third-year All Star, Cory Eliason.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (As of 4/13/21):

1. Justin Peck – 150

2. Zeb Wise – 146

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 144

4. Brent Marks – 142

5. Cory Eliason – 140

6. Craig Mintz – 138

7. Tyler Courtney – 136

8. Ian Madsen – 134

9. Chris Andrews – 132

10. DJ Foos – 130

