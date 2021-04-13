Busy early season marches on at Placerville Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – April 13, 2021…Championship dirt track racing returns to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds located Placerville Speedway this Saturday night, with another four-division program ready to be presented with fans in the stands once again.

Tickets for the show went on sale Monday and will be available at www.placervillespeedway.com until the maximum number sold is reached due to continued capacity limitations. Pit passes are also available to watch from the hill and can be purchased ahead of time via the Pit Pay Mobile Pit Pass App.

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars make their third appearance of the season on Saturday. Aromas, CA throttle-masher Justin Sanders has been the man to beat each of the last two weeks, after running his overall season win total up to seven last week. Sanders and car owner Dale Miller have proven to be one of the top combinations in California since hooking up in 2018.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick won the SCCT opener back on March 27th and is fresh off a runner up effort last week. He, along with younger brother Blake have been common sights towards the front of the field in 2021. Andy Forsberg, Justyn Cox, Chase Majdic, Andy Gregg, Joey Ancona, Joel Myers, Shane Hopkins and Jodie Robinson will be among the many looking to place their name towards the front of the field.

The Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars have been ultra-competitive thus far and another stout field of Winged Warriors are expected to tackle the red clay.

The Pure Stocks will also make their third start of the season on Saturday and have featured some tremendous action the last two weeks. Oakley’s Nick Baldwin claimed an absolute thriller last time out after coming home a close second during the opener one week prior. Kevin Jinkerson won on opening night and backed it up with a fourth-place effort last Saturday. Other drivers looking to find victory lane this weekend will include Ryan Peter, Jason Palmer, Dan Jinkerson, Oroville Owens, Ken Bernstein and more.

The Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints each make their second appearance of the season this weekend. Youngster Wyatt Lakin captured the Mini Truck opener over Howard Miller, Mike Miller, Thomas Jenson and Tom Stanwood. So-Cal racer Eric Greco Jr. was the winner of the BCRA Lightning Sprint feature back on March 27th. He snagged the victory over Craig Holsted, Dakota Albright, Greg Dennett and Harlee Aguilera.

The track point standings are updated and can be viewed at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1868/points

The pit gate will open at noon this Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2021 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 17: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints

Saturday April 24: Tri-State Pro Stock Series, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 7: IMCA Dirt Modifieds and IMCA Sport Mods | California IMCA Speedweek

Saturday May 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Mother’s Day Madness