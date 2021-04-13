Former winners highlight Day Transportation Kenyon Midget opener at Anderson

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) When the green flag falls on the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series Dick Jordan Classic this Saturday, former series race winners on the high banks will highlight the feature line-up. Six drivers who know how to find their way to Anderson Speedway’s Victory Lane will take the green along with the rest of the field. The six drivers have scored a combined 25 Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Series wins at Anderson Speedway.

Dameron Taylor leads the pack with 12 feature wins backed up with 15 top five finishes. Fans will remember the furious duels Taylor fought with Trey Osborne, often lasting for 20 or thirty laps with the winner decided on the last lap.

Three drivers follow Taylor with three wins each. 2020 and 2019 driving champions Pendleton native Colin Grissom and Kameron Gladish have 11 and 13 top five finishes respectfully to solidify their status as race favorites. 2020 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year Sam Hinds earned 3 Anderson victories in his inaugural campaign.

Clayton Gaines is returning to the series after several seasons racing Thunder Roadsters. Gaines has two Anderson wins in the Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Series as well as being involved in the closest finish in series history, a second place missing the win by just 0.004 second.

Two-time winner Kyle Hamilton will also be making an appearance in a Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Saturday night. Hamilton also claimed the brass ring with his 2017 victory in the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW.

The pit gates will open at 12:30 with practice at 2:30, qualifying at 4:30 and racing at 6:00. The Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Series Dick Jordan Classic will also feature the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks and will be joined by the Vores Compact Touring Series.