USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RETURN TO THUNDERBOWL RACEWAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 13, 2021… This Saturday, April 17th, the USAC Western States Midgets will tackle the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Promoted by Steve Faria, the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval will host the third round of competition along with the popular USAC West Coast Sprint Cars. The front gates open at 4:00PM, hot laps are scheduled for 5:00PM, time trials at 6:00PM, and racing will start at 7:00PM. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. Located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at the Tulare County Fairgrounds, more event information can be found at thunderbowlraceway.com or calling 559.688.0909. Floracing.com will be on hand to broadcast a live stream of the races over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY.

– The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

Heading into Saturday’s event, the Tulare County Fairgrounds has hosted nine USAC Western Midget races. P.J. Jones won the September 7, 1988 debut and Alex Schutte topped the last appearance on April 14, 2018. “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, Michael Faccinto, Robby Flock, Ronnie Gardner, Tracy Hines, Trey Marcham, and Sleepy Tripp have also claimed victory at Tulare. As this writing goes to press, Bryan Clauson holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 15.628, set on November 13, 2010 and the series win list at Thunderbowl Raceway is at the bottom of this release.

After running third at last Saturday’s “Open Wheel Madness” at Hanford, Austin Liggett (Linden, CA) leads the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Austin has two top-10 finishes and 11 feature laps led on the season. The 2018 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will be looking for the third USAC Western Midget victory of his career.

With a fifth place run at the Kings County Fairgrounds, Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) has climbed to second in the point chase. Piloting the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet, the 2012 Champion has two top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday night, McQueen will have her sights on her first victory at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Blake Bower (Brentwood, CA) ranks third in the USAC Western States Midget point standings. Racing Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Solid Buy Guys Stealth, the leading rookie contender charged from eighth to fourth at Hanford. With two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes on the season, Bower will be looking to earn his first win this Saturday night.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Monster Seal / Western Performance Spike, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion raced from twelfth to an eighth place finish at Hanford. With two top-10 finishes on the year, Prickett will have his sights on adding a Tulare victory to his resume.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA) ranks fifth in the point standings. Piloting Dean Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth finished ninth at Hanford’s “Open Wheel Madness.” To date, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has one top-10 finish and will be looking for the second win of career at Tulare.

While Bower leads the chase for rookie honors, Colby Johnson (Penngrove, CA), Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA), Jarrett Soares (Gilroy, CA), and Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Dylan Ito, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Kyle Beilman, Ron Hazelton, C.J. Sarna, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Alex Schutte, Jake Vermeer, and more.

Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $20 and Bleacher Seats are $15. Senior Grandstand Tickets are $18 and Bleacher Seats are $13. Kids (6-12) Grandstand Tickets are $10 and Bleacher Seats are $8. Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. Advance tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the track office at 559.688.0909. For more event information, visit the track’s website at thunderbowlraceway.com

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD.

TULARE USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Robby Flock, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Tracy Hines, 1-P.J. Jones, 1-Trey Marcham, 1-Alex Schutte, 1-Sleepy Tripp.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Mitchel Moles.

2021 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Liggett-146, 2. Shannon McQueen-136, 3. Blake Bower (R)-126, 4. David Prickett-117, 5. Ben Worth-99, 6. Colby Johnson (R)-90, 7. Chase Johnson-83, 8. Dylan Ito-82, 9. Maria Cofer-81, –. Mitchel Moles-81, 11. Brody Fuson (R)-80, 12. Kyle Beilman-78, 13. Ron Hazelton-75, –. Ryan Bernal-75, 15. Davey Ray-72, 16. Jarrett Soares (R)-71, 17. C.J. Sarna-68, –. Terry Nichols-68, 19. Max Adams (R)-65, 20. Troy Rutherford-60, — Tony Gualda (R)-60, 22. Alex Schutte-58, 23. Troy Morris III (R)-50, 24. Colton Raudman (R)-41, 25. Jake Vermeer-27, 26. Jake Andreotti (R)-16.