PIRTEK Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series

From McMartin

Looking ahead to the UMSS Renegade Sprint Car Series coming season, the Traditional Sprint cars will be at Cedar Lake this weekend Friday 4/16 and Saturday 4/17 for the Legendary Opener! This is a special event where the Traditional Sprint Cars will be among the 10 classes of cars running for a total purse of near $100,000. It has been a long winter so it is time to get out and see the Renegade Brand in action.

The Traditional Sprints were able to get their season started at Cedar Lake on Saturday April 3. This has been the earliest that Cedar has been able to run an opening show. The PIRTEK UMSS Renegade Traditionals would field 20 cars for the opener. There would be a lot of action in the two heat races with Cam Schafer winning heat one from the 8th spot and Brian VanMeveren taking the checkers in heat two from the 5th starting position.

The feature race was a fast 25 laps and all cars would finish. We would see Nick DaRonco get the early lead while the very fast Schafer would work both top and bottom until he was able to take the lead at lap 6 and never look back. The real story was the 93 of Brad Peterson passing cars through the field and going from his 17th starting position to finish 5th. Come out this weekend and check out the great show this group puts on every time they hit the track.

Results from Cedar Lake 4/3/2021

Heat 1 – Schafer, Lewerer, DaRonco, Roach, Larson, Cunningham, Buck, Trembath and Peterson (DNF)

Heat 2 – VanMeveren, Brandt, Jake Kouba, Anderson, Widdes, Lowe, Nellis, Vadnais, Vogel, Logue, Palm

Feature Race – 54 Schafer, 7 Brandt, 6 Kouba, 69S Lewerer, 93 Peterson, 22 VanMeveren, 99 Roach, 12X Anderson, 8 DaRonco, 126 Larson, 10z Widdes, 57 Buck, 65 Nellis, 2c Cunningham, 2j Lowe, 21 Palm, 04 Trembacth, 20l Logue, 55v Vadnais, 2v Vogel