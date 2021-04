LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (April 16, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl methodically moved up from 9th starting position to win the 2021 season opening main event Friday at I-96 Speedway. Ruhl passed Phil Gressman for the lead and was pulling away before Horstman made a run at the end to close up to Ruhl’s back bumper. Ruhl had enough of an advantage to hold on for the victory over Horstman. More on this race to come.