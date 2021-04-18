Freddie Rahmer Slides by Tim Shaffer to Win Sterner Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 17, 2021) — Freddie Rahmer used a final lap pass to win the Walt Sterner Memorial Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer and Chase Dietz exchanged the second position multiple times all while catching Tim Shaffer in the closing laps to create a three car race for the lead. Rahmer passed Shaffer off turn two on the final lap for the victory while Shaffer held off a charge by Dietz for the runner up position. Dietz, Matt Campbell, and Tim Wagaman rounded out the top five.

Ashley Cappetta won the 358 sprint car feature.

Walt Sterner Memorial

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday April 17, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer

2. 72-Tim Shaffer

3. 39-Chase Dietz

4. 69c-Matt Campbell

5. 5e-Tim Wagaman

6. 99m-Kyle Moody

7. 19-Troy Wagaman

8. 88-Brandon Rahmer

9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

10. 2w-Glendon Forsythe

11. 69-Tim Glatfelter

12. 8d-Billy Dietrich

13. 44-Dylan Norris

14. 90-Jordan Givler

15. 87-Alan Krimes

16. 11a-Austin Bishop

17. 1x-Chad Trout

18. 7h-Trey Hivner

19. 4-Dwight Leppo

20. 75-Tyler Ross

21. 59-Jimmy Siegel

22. 1080-Jordan Mackison

23. 38-Cory Haas

24. 23-Chris Arnold

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 89-Ashley Cappetta

2. 23f-Justin Foster

3. 28-Matt Findley

4. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

5. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh

6. 50-Tyler Esh

7. 91-Adrian Shaffer

8. 35-Steve Owings

9. 8cr-Mason Chaney

10. 11h-Hayden Miller

11. 33-Riley Emig

12. 5-Travis Scott

13. 66a-Cody Fletcher

14. 4r-Zane Rudisill

15. 77-David Holbrook

16. 8-Kenny Kuhn

17. 1-Cody Phillips

18. 38-Brett Strickler

19. 38s-Jordan Strickler

20. 5a-Zachary Allman

21. 22t-Jacob Balliet

22. 2d-Dylan Orwig

23. 51-Austen Treuchet

24. 2-Kody Hartlaub