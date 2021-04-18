Freddie Rahmer Slides by Tim Shaffer to Win Sterner Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 17, 2021) — Freddie Rahmer used a final lap pass to win the Walt Sterner Memorial Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer and Chase Dietz exchanged the second position multiple times all while catching Tim Shaffer in the closing laps to create a three car race for the lead. Rahmer passed Shaffer off turn two on the final lap for the victory while Shaffer held off a charge by Dietz for the runner up position. Dietz, Matt Campbell, and Tim Wagaman rounded out the top five.
Ashley Cappetta won the 358 sprint car feature.
Walt Sterner Memorial
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday April 17, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer
2. 72-Tim Shaffer
3. 39-Chase Dietz
4. 69c-Matt Campbell
5. 5e-Tim Wagaman
6. 99m-Kyle Moody
7. 19-Troy Wagaman
8. 88-Brandon Rahmer
9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
10. 2w-Glendon Forsythe
11. 69-Tim Glatfelter
12. 8d-Billy Dietrich
13. 44-Dylan Norris
14. 90-Jordan Givler
15. 87-Alan Krimes
16. 11a-Austin Bishop
17. 1x-Chad Trout
18. 7h-Trey Hivner
19. 4-Dwight Leppo
20. 75-Tyler Ross
21. 59-Jimmy Siegel
22. 1080-Jordan Mackison
23. 38-Cory Haas
24. 23-Chris Arnold
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 89-Ashley Cappetta
2. 23f-Justin Foster
3. 28-Matt Findley
4. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
5. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh
6. 50-Tyler Esh
7. 91-Adrian Shaffer
8. 35-Steve Owings
9. 8cr-Mason Chaney
10. 11h-Hayden Miller
11. 33-Riley Emig
12. 5-Travis Scott
13. 66a-Cody Fletcher
14. 4r-Zane Rudisill
15. 77-David Holbrook
16. 8-Kenny Kuhn
17. 1-Cody Phillips
18. 38-Brett Strickler
19. 38s-Jordan Strickler
20. 5a-Zachary Allman
21. 22t-Jacob Balliet
22. 2d-Dylan Orwig
23. 51-Austen Treuchet
24. 2-Kody Hartlaub