$6,000+ up for grabs in USCS Silver Shootout 25th Anniversary event at Talladega

By Pete Walton

USCS Outlaw Thunder sprint cars return to Talladega’s for NASCAR Weekend with two-night 25th Anniversary Silver Shootout on Friday and Saturday (4/23 & 4/24)

Atlanta, GA – April 19, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama for their 25th Anniversary USCS “Silver Shootout” two-night contest. The event celebrates the 25th season of United Sprint Car Series competition where it all started. The inaugural USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event was held at Talladega Short Track on Friday, April 25, 1997. That first event was during the NASCAR Talladega 500 Weekend just as this weekend’s event coincides with the Talladega Superspeedway Talladega 500 race weekend as well. Ironically, defending and 13-time United Sprint Car Series National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee was the winner of that first-ever USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event.

It is the first time that the Georgia based USCS has returned to the track on NASCAR’S Talladega 500 race weekend. The event awards National points and points in both USCS regional series for the USCS drivers and serves as Round #12 and #13 of the 66-event 25th anniversary USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour.

Friday night’s USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main-event will pay $2000 to the victor of the 25-lap night one preliminary main-event. The Saturday night USCS “Silver Shootout” finale will pay $2500 to win the 30-lap A-Main with a possible $1500 in lap prize money ($50 per lap) making it possible to collect at least $4000 plus bonuses and contingency awards to a driver who can park his mount in the www.RockAuto.com USCS victory Lane.

In addition to the USCS Sprint Cars the action-packed NASCAR Weekend racing card includes racing in the Super Late Models a Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Touring Series race plus Modified and stock car racing. Admission pricing for Saturday’s event is as follows: Adult grandstand $20. Adult pit area admission is $35.Talladega Short Track is located almost directly across the road from Talladega Superspeedway at 4343 Speedway Boulevard in Eastaboga, Alabama. For more info and for directions to Talladega Short Track please visit www.TalldegaShortTrack.com or call 256-831-1413.

For rules, schedules and additional info on the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.