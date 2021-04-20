Brent Marks Parts Ways with CJB Motorsports

(April 20, 2021) — Brent Marks and CJB Motorsports have decided to part ways following the four race weekend with the All Star Circuit of Champions through Central Pennsylvania. Jeremy Elliott from SprintCarUnlimited.com broke the story on Tuesday morning.

Marks and CJB Motorsports started their partnership in 2019 picking up four victories. During the 2021 Marks and CJB are winless through the first quarter of the 2021 season where the team had committed to run with the All Stars for their entire 2021 schedule.

Marks plans on returning to his family owned team while no plans are set yet for the CJB Motorsport #5 entry.