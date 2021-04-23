LUCAS OIL AMERICAN SPRINT CAR SERIES RETURNS TO SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY MAY 1

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour returns to Selinsgrove Speedway at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, for the highly anticipated RiteWay Sealing & Paving “Battle of the Groves” with the United Racing Club (URC). The 25-lap main event for the 360 sprint cars will pay $4,000 to win!

The limited late models will make their season debut in a 20-lap main event paying $1,200 to win, with the roadrunners getting their second start of 2021 in a 12-lap feature offering $300 to win.

Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. followed by grandstand gates at 4 p.m. Qualifying is slated for 6 p.m.

The ASCS race will be the first of seven events for 360 sprint cars as part of Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary season. While the winner will take home $4,000 on May 1, the race will award a notable $2,000 to finish second, $1,500 for third, $1,200 for fourth, $1,000 for fifth, and $400 to take the green flag out of the $18,000 purse! Non-qualifiers will receive $150 tow money.

Blane Heimbach of Selinsgrove won the first and only ASCS National tour race at the Snyder County half-mile oval in 2018. The former three-time track champion out-raced a stellar field of 41 360 sprint car drivers for the victory. The 2019 race was rained out and last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title sponsor RiteWay Sealing & Paving of Selinsgrove provides residential and commercial customers with high-quality asphalt sealing and maintenance. The company, with ten years of experience, also offers concrete services.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour will kick off the Eastern swing at Williams Grove Speedway the night before at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, in an open wheel doubleheader with the 410 sprint cars.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the ASCS Regional tours, log onto ascsracing.com. Make sure to like the American Sprint Car Series on Facebook at facebook.com/LucasOilASCS, follow Twitter at twitter.com/LucasOilASCS, and check out Instagram @LucasOilASCS.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021:

RACING:

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour (25 Laps): 1) $4,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,500 4) $1,200 5) $1,000 6) $900 7) $800 8) $700 9) $600 10) $500 11) $475 12) $450 13) $425 14-24) $400 TOW: $150

Limited Late Models: 20 Laps/$1,200 To Win

Roadrunners: 12 Laps/$300 To Win

PIT GATES: 3PM

GRANDSTAND GATES: 4PM

QUALIFYING: 6PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $20

Students (12-17) $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes $35