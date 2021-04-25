Emerson Axsom Scores First Career Midget Victory at Wheatland

From POWRi

Wheatland, Mo. (April 24, 2021) – Emerson Axsom, the sixteen-year-old out of Franklin, Indiana gained the lead late in the 30-lap main event and claimed his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory.

With 29 entries signed-in for the co-sanctioned show between the POWRi National and POWRi west, the field was split into four heats won by Tyler Thomas, Ethan Mitchell, Cannon McIntosh, and Brenham Crouch. Joe B Miller picked up the win in the Super Clean B-Main.

The 30-lap POWRi National & West Midgets main event lined up with Crouch and Thomas on the front row. At the drop of the green flag, Crouch took off to an early lead and his teammates followed him. Teammate Daison Purlsey challenged Crouch and took over the lead with 3 laps in the book. Crouch followed in second, Bryant Wiedeman in third and Axsom in fourth.

After a yellow on the track for Branigan Roark, the field bunched back up. Fifteen laps in and fifteen to go, the leader, Pursley brought out the red flag and found himself upside down in turn four. Crouch presumed the lead when the field went back green. Axsom, Cannon McIntosh, Karter Sarff, and Jake Neuman follow. Axsom ran down Crouch and patiently waited to take the lead with only eight laps left.

Axsom threw a slide job on Crouch in turn 3 but Crouch crossed back over to keep the lead. Axsom regrouped and gave it another shot a lap later and conquered the slide job. Axsom led the field with six laps to go. Emerson Axsom gapped the field and went on to win his first career POWRi National Midget League Victory by 2.518 seconds.

Brenham Couch finished second, teammate to Crouch, Wideman finished third. Cannon McIntosh brought home fourth and Brent Crews finished in the fifth position.

“We’ve been close, and we are real fast, everytime we have ran this year we’ve had a shot to win. I just drove it as hard as I could, I wasn’t too good in the heat so we just made the right changes and it paid off.” Emerson Axsom after his win.

The Lucas Oil POWRI National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Sunday April 25th at Grain Valley MO.

POWRi National Midget League

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday April 24, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

2. 00-Trey Gropp[1]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]

4. 44X-Wesley Smith[8]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

6. 5H-Casey Hicks[3]

7. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]

DNS: 33-Bryson Smith

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

2. 71K-Daison Pursley[6]

3. 86-Brent Crews[7]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

5. 49-Joe B Miller[3]

6. 25-Taylor Reimer[5]

7. 44-Branigan Roark[1]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 85T-Ryan Timms[3]

3. 15-Emerson Axsom[7]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]

5. 3X-Xavier Doney[4]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[6]

7. 89JR-Todd McVay[2]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[7]

2. 72-Sam Johnson[3]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[1]

4. 2C-Trevor Casey[2]

5. 14-Eric Fenton[4]

6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]

DNS: 33GC-George Campbell Jr

Super Clean B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 49-Joe B Miller[4]

2. 3X-Xavier Doney[2]

3. 67K-Cade Lewis[1]

4. 44-Branigan Roark[11]

5. 25-Taylor Reimer[7]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[5]

7. 56X-Mark Chisholm[6]

8. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]

9. 14-Eric Fenton[3]

10. 89JR-Todd McVay[10]

11. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]

12. 33-Bryson Smith[12]

13. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[13]

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 15-Emerson Axsom[6]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]

4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]

5. 86-Brent Crews[5]

6. 85T-Ryan Timms[10]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[11]

8. 21K-Karter Sarff[13]

9. 49-Joe B Miller[17]

10. 3N-Jake Neuman[15]

11. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]

12. 00-Trey Gropp[12]

13. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]

14. 3X-Xavier Doney[18]

15. 67K-Cade Lewis[19]

16. 25-Taylor Reimer[21]

17. 71K-Daison Pursley[3]

18. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]

19. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[22]

20. 3B-Shelby Bosie[14]

21. 44-Branigan Roark[20]

22. 2C-Trevor Casey[16]