Stenhouse Doubles Up in USCS Action

EASTABOGA, Al. (April 23, 2201) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up his second victory of the weekend with the United Sprint Car Series Saturday at Talladega Short Track. Stenhouse started on the outside of the front row and held off Dale Howard for his third victory of the 2021 season. Kyle Amerson, Danny Smith, and

United Sprint Car Series

Talladega Short Track

Eastboga, Alabama

Saturday April 24, 2021

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[1]

2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

3. 10K-Dewayne White[7]

4. 44-Ronny Howard[6]

5. 33-Joe Larkin[5]

6. 15-Danny Burke[2]

7. 12M-Greg Merritt[3]

8. 3M-Dennis Misuraca[8]

9. 3-Howard Moore[9]

Morgan Turpen rounded out the top five.

Brown & Miller Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[4]

2. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[3]

3. 4-Danny Smith[1]

4. 29-Kyle Amerson[6]

5. 47-Dale Howard[2]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]

7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[7]

8. 13-Chase Howard[5]

DNS: 5-Justin Barger

Hoosier Speed Dash – MidSouth (6 Laps)

1. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]

2. 47-Dale Howard[2]

3. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]

4. 4-Danny Smith[6]

5. 3-Howard Moore[5]

DNS: 10K-Dewayne White

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[11]

3. 29-Kyle Amerson[1]

4. 4-Danny Smith[8]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]

6. 10K-Dewayne White[5]

7. 10-Terry Gray[6]

8. 44-Ronny Howard[7]

9. 28-Jeff Willingham[9]

10. 3M-Dennis Misuraca[13]

11. 33-Joe Larkin[10]

12. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[4]

13. 7E-Eric Gunderson[12]

14. 12M-Greg Merritt[16]

15. 13-Chase Howard[14]

DNS: 3-Howard Moore

DNS: 5-Justin Barger

DNS: 15-Danny Burke