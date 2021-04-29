FloRacing All Stars set for Lernerville, Sharon, Tri City tripleheader

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 28, 2021) – The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue its 2021 campaign with a three-pack along the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line, all of which kicking-off with a milestone event at the famed Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 30.

Dubbed the Lernerville Grand presented by Alternative Power Sources, the All Star Circuit of Champions will headline Lernerville Speedway’s 1000th sprint car feature on Friday evening. As an extra incentive, the 1000th main event will award a $1,000 bonus, ultimately increasing the total winner’s share from $6,000 to $7,000. In addition, Friday’s Lernerville Grand will be the 41st appearance by Tony Stewart’s All Stars since first landing in Sarver on July 9, 1970.

Just across the Ohio line, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, will host its first of four All Star programs this season with the annual Buckeye Cup on Saturday, May 1. Awarding a $6,000 payday, Saturday’s Buckeye Cup will continue Sharon’s long and storied history with the traveling All Stars that also dates back to 1970, hosting its first Series appearance just 13 days after Lernerrville’s first. The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to Sharon for an Ohio Sprint Speedweek appearance on Tuesday, June 15.

Hopping back across the Pennsylvania state line, Tri City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania, will conclude the upcoming weekend’s agenda with a Sunday night showstopper on May 2. Ending a near-four year hiatus at the Venango County venue, the All Stars last visited Tri City on July 23, 2017, with the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer scoring the victory; Sunday’s return will award a $6,000 payday.

Incidentally, like Lernerville and Sharon, Tri City also hosted an All Star event during the Series’ 1970 inaugural season; Bobbie Adamson was the victor.

Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck will enter the upcoming three-race weekend as the current championship points leader, padded by a victory during Attica Raceway Park’s Spring Nationals on Saturday, April 3. The pilot of the Buch Motorsports No. 13 entry has amassed three top-ten finishes in his first five point-earning starts, maintaining a 12-point margin over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Ian Madsen.

Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason will enter the Lernerville/Sharon/Tri City stretch third in the championship standings, followed by Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney and the “Myerstown Missile” Brent Marks.

Weekend Outline:

April 30 | Lernerville Speedway, PA

Web: www.lernerville.com

Driver’s Meeting: 6 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m.

May 1 | Sharon Speedway, Ohio

Web: www.sharonspeedway.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

May 2 | Tri City Raceway Park, PA

Web: www.tri-cityracewaypark.com

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:45 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 4/18/21):

1. Justin Peck – 682

2. Ian Madsen – 670

3. Cory Eliason – 646

4. Tyler Courtney – 642

5. Brent Marks – 636

6. Zeb Wise – 632

7. Hunter Schuerenberg – 600

8. Kyle Reinhardt – 578

9. Bill Balog – 574

10. Lucas Wolfe – 570

