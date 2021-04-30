Afternoon rain and cold temperatures force Lernerville cancellation

By Tyler Altmeyer

SARVER, Pa. (April 30, 2021) – Soaking an already saturated Lernerville Speedway, a round of early afternoon rain showers, mixed with unseasonably cold temperatures, forced FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Lernerville officials to cancel Friday’s Lernerville Grand. Officials are working together to find a suitable make-up date. Any and all information will be announced when it becomes available.

Just across the Ohio line, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, will host its first of four All Star programs this season with the annual Buckeye Cup on Saturday, May 1. Awarding a $6,000 payday, Saturday’s Buckeye Cup will continue Sharon’s long and storied history with the traveling All Stars that dates back to 1970. The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to Sharon for an Ohio Sprint Speedweek appearance on Tuesday, June 15.

Hopping back across the Pennsylvania state line, Tri City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania, will conclude the upcoming weekend’s agenda with a Sunday night showstopper on May 2. Ending a near-four year hiatus at the Venango County venue, the All Stars last visited Tri City on July 23, 2017, with the “Steel City Outlaw” Tim Shaffer scoring the victory; Sunday’s return will award a $6,000 payday.

