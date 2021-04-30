McMahan Takes on Larger Role with CJB for 2021

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – April 29, 2021 – CJB Motorsports is shifting gears on their 2021 schedule.

With the departure of Brent Marks, Paul McMahan will step into the #5 machine and compete for the Flo Racing All Star Circuit of Champions title as well as hitting the big World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events throughout the summer and fall.

(Brent Wojo Image)

McMahan is coming off a strong showing for CJB at the Outlaw Throwdown at Bristol Motospeedway and will look to add more impressive results to his season tally.

The second team for CJB Motorsports will be renumbered the 5X and will see Buddy Kofoid and Spencer Bayston will share the ride with about 30 races being on the tentative schedule.

Partners for both the 5 and 5X will be RE Pierson Constructions, Nyce, Crete and Landis Block and Concrete, Ecynbro Trucking, C&S Lawn and Landscape and High Performance Lubricants.

“Paul will be in our yellow number 5 with a much bigger schedule than originally planned,” explained team manager / crew chief Barry Jackson. “He will run the entire ASCOC schedule as well as all of the big Marquee events like Kings Royals, Knoxville Nationals, Iron Man, and National Open.

CJB made a commitment to the All Stars to have a car on there series for the entire season and we felt it was important to honor that commitment. We are very happy and excited to give Buddy and Spencer an opportunity to fill in their existing schedules and compete in some of the best sprint car racing events in the country. They both have other racing commitments but they each wanted to add some more winged 410 races, we were very happy to do so since we have 2 teams established here now. This gives our other car a 30 race schedule on top of Paul’s full schedule. We are very pleased and fortunate to have these three guys Racing for us for the balance of the season.”

McMahan 2021 Stats:

Starts: 4

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 1

Top-5’s: 2

Top-10’s: 3

Heat Race Wins: 1

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

STAY CONNECTED WITH CJB MOTORSPORTS:

For up to the minute race updates and behind the scenes content from CJB Motorsports, please follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Check out FloRacing.com for coverage of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions coverage.

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country with driver Brent Marks. Founded in 2005, the Clemens family owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of our loyal sponsors and product manufacturers for their support and great products. Click on the name of the partner below to be taken to their website for more information.

Partners: R.E. Pierson Construction Co. Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: All Pro Cylinder Heads, All Star Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, Bell Helmets, BK Racing Ti Components, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Chalk Stix, Cometic Gaskets, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, K1 RaceGear, Kistler Racing Engines, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, NGK, Spark Plugs, Outerwears, R.E. Electronics, RPM Chassis, RRI Designs, Safety-Klean, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroth Racing, Shaver Racing Engines, Team Jack Foundation, Ti22 Performance, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.