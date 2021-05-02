Chad Trout Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 1, 2021) — Chad Trout won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Trout held off late race challenges from Jimmy Siegel for the victory. Freddie Rahmer slid by Danny Dietrich in the closing stages of the feature to round out the podium. Dietrich and Aaron Bollinger rounded out the top five.

Jeff Rohrbaugh won the 358 sprint car feature, picking up his second victory of the 2021 season over Justin Foster and Kody Hartlaub.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday May 1, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 1x-Chad Trout

2. 59-Jimmy Siegel

3. 51-Freddie Rahmer

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

6. 88-Brandon Rahmer

7. 21t-Scott Fisher

8. 49h-Bradley Howard

9. 87-Alan Krimes

10. 11t-Tj Stutts

11. 19-Troy Wagaman

12. 5e-Tim Wagaman

13. 90-Jordan Givler

14. 99m-Kyle Moody

15. 11a-Austin Bishop

16. 69-Tim Glatfelter

17. 7h-Trey Hivner

18. 21-Matt Campbell

19. 44-Dylan Norris

20. 23-Chris Arnold

21. 38-Cory Haas

22. 2w-Glendon Forsythe

23. 39-Chase Dietz

24. 75-Tyler Ross

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh

2. 23f-Justin Foster

3. 2-Kody Hartlaub

4. 00-Chris Frank

5. 5-Travis Scott

6. 54-Brett Wanner

7. 38d-Kyle Denmyer

8. 35-Steve Owings

9. 66a-Cody Fletcher

10. 6-Tim Mcclelland

11. 84m-Chad Criswell

12. 38-Brett Strickler

13. 11h-Hayden Miller

14. 89-Ashley Cappetta

15. 77-David Holbrook

16. 33-Riley Emig

17. 28-Matt Findley

18. 99-Zachary Cool

19. 8-Kenny Kuhn

20. 22t-Jacob Balliet

21. 91-Adrian Shaffer

22. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

23. 38s-Jordan Strickler

24. 50-Tyler Esh