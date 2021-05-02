Chad Trout Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 1, 2021) — Chad Trout won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Trout held off late race challenges from Jimmy Siegel for the victory. Freddie Rahmer slid by Danny Dietrich in the closing stages of the feature to round out the podium. Dietrich and Aaron Bollinger rounded out the top five.
Jeff Rohrbaugh won the 358 sprint car feature, picking up his second victory of the 2021 season over Justin Foster and Kody Hartlaub.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday May 1, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 1x-Chad Trout
2. 59-Jimmy Siegel
3. 51-Freddie Rahmer
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
6. 88-Brandon Rahmer
7. 21t-Scott Fisher
8. 49h-Bradley Howard
9. 87-Alan Krimes
10. 11t-Tj Stutts
11. 19-Troy Wagaman
12. 5e-Tim Wagaman
13. 90-Jordan Givler
14. 99m-Kyle Moody
15. 11a-Austin Bishop
16. 69-Tim Glatfelter
17. 7h-Trey Hivner
18. 21-Matt Campbell
19. 44-Dylan Norris
20. 23-Chris Arnold
21. 38-Cory Haas
22. 2w-Glendon Forsythe
23. 39-Chase Dietz
24. 75-Tyler Ross
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 00r-Jeff Rohrbaugh
2. 23f-Justin Foster
3. 2-Kody Hartlaub
4. 00-Chris Frank
5. 5-Travis Scott
6. 54-Brett Wanner
7. 38d-Kyle Denmyer
8. 35-Steve Owings
9. 66a-Cody Fletcher
10. 6-Tim Mcclelland
11. 84m-Chad Criswell
12. 38-Brett Strickler
13. 11h-Hayden Miller
14. 89-Ashley Cappetta
15. 77-David Holbrook
16. 33-Riley Emig
17. 28-Matt Findley
18. 99-Zachary Cool
19. 8-Kenny Kuhn
20. 22t-Jacob Balliet
21. 91-Adrian Shaffer
22. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
23. 38s-Jordan Strickler
24. 50-Tyler Esh