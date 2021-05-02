Fisher, Youngquist, and Thomas Win in Front of Fans at Skagit

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wash. (May 1, 2021) — May Day 2021 will be forever remembered at Skagit Speedway as the return of the fans to the stands after Covid-19 forced racing without a crowd in 2020. Operating at 25% capacity, the rowdy crowd enjoyed a great night of racing with Eric Fisher, Justin Youngquist, Garrett Thomas and Howard Vos scoring opening night wins.

The Budweiser 360 Sprints saw Eric Fisher make yet another appearance in the Sage Fruit Victory Lane on opening night. Fisher took the race lead from Jesse Schlotfeldt, and at times it looked like he had built an insurmountable advantage. A late caution with just a handful of laps remaining brought the field back together, and Schlotfeldt made a late run at Fisher, using the middle of the track in turns one and to keep Eric close, but not enough to make the big move to retake the lead. In the end, it was Fisher winning ahead of Schlotfeldt and Jason Solwold. Corby Fauver set fast time, with heat wins going to Schlotfeldt and Lance Sargent.

Justin Youngquist debuted the Dynes Racing sprint car in Sage Fruit Victory Lane with the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints. After winning his heat race, Youngquist started from the pole and led all twenty five laps, turning away a strong charge from Kelsey Carpenter over the final five laps to secure the win. Carpenter had to rally from the back of the field to take second after an opening lap wreck. Cory Swatzina overcame mechanical issues in his heat race to finish third. Carpenter was quick time. Bill Rude joined Youngquist as a heat race winner.

The race out front in the NW Focus Midget main event was dynamite on Saturday night. Garrett Thomas worked hard to sneak the lead away from Travis Jacobson on lap 15, bringing Jared Peterson with him as they rolled the low groove into the top two spots. Peterson dogged Thomas lap after lap, getting underneath to take the lead from a brief second as the pair crossed to complete lap 23, but Thomas was not to be denied, making a strong move to repass Jared and jumping back into the top spot, and then Sage Fruit Victory Lane 2 laps later. The top three ended up Thomas, Peterson and Nick Evans. The three heat wins went to Jacobson, Thomas and Jamee Gardner.

In the Outlaw Tuner class, Howard Vos came out on top of a spirited battle for the win. Vos took the lead from Colin Sims on lap six to secure the win ahead of Jeremy Swann and Jon Gunderson. Vos and Gunderson won the heats.

Budweiser 360 Sprints

Fast Time – Corbyn Fauver 11.182

Heat 1 – Lance Sargent

Heat 2 – Jesse Schlotfeldt

Main – Eric Fisher, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Jason Solwold, Chance Crum, Brock Lemley, Lance Sargent, Corbyn Fauver, Bailey Sucich, Travis Jacobson, Ashleigh Johnson

Lap Leaders – Schlotfeldt 1-3 Fisher 4-25

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints

Fast Time – Kelsey Carpenter 12.034

Heat 1 – Justin Youngquist

Heat 2 – Bill Rude

Main – Justin Youngquist, Kelsey Carpenter, Cory Swatzina, Jesson Jacobson, Tom Weiss, Steve Parker, Russell Ronan, Eric Turner, Keira Zylstra, Jeff Pearson, Allison Johnson, Corey Summers, Bill Rude

Lap Leaders – Youngquist 1-25

NW Focus Midgets

Heat 1 – Travis Jacobson

Heat 2 – Garrett Thomas

Heat 3 – Jamee Gardner

Main – Garrett Thomas, Jared Peterson, Nick Evans, Travis Jacobson, Nik Larson, Michael Vollbrecht, Tristin Thomas, Levi Harliss, Jesse Munn, Stuart Milner, Jamee Gardner, Brian Holmkvist, Katie Jackson, Alden Ostrom, Brian Rose, Ashley Thompson, Todd Hartmann, Dave Mills, Kyle Hanson, Jake Munn, Duane Swanson, Tyler West

Lap Leaders – Jacobson 1-14 G Thomas 15-22 Peterson 23 G Thomas 24-25

Outlaw Tuners

Heat 1 – Howard Vos

Heat 2 – Jon Gunderson

Main – Howard Vos, Jon Gunderson, Vance Hibbard, Colin Sims, Brian Michelson, Brent Shetler, Jon Edwards, Ayuka Carlson, Roger Burt, Tricia Michelson, Cammey Croke, Mike Macpherson

Lap Leaders – Swann 1 Sims 2-5 Vos 6-17