Stambaugh Wins SOD Opener at Butler

QUINCY, Mich. (May 1, 2021) — Max Stambaugh won the opening event of the 2021 season for Sprints on Dirt Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Stambaugh drove his family owned car to his first victory of the 2021 season. Friday’s non-wing sprint car feature winner at I-96 Speedway, Steve Irwin, backed that victory up with a second place finish. Thomas Schinderle, Quentin Blonde, and Chase Ridenour rounded out the top five.
Sprints on Dirt
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, Michigan
Saturday May 1, 2021
Feature:
1. 5S-Max Stambaugh
2. 81-Steve Irwin
3. 41-Thomas Schinderle
4. 27B-Quentin Blonde
5. 16C-Chase Ridenour
6. 27-Justin Adams
7. 4-Josh Turner
8. 29-Daryl Shaffer
9. 20A-Andy Chehowski
10. 27K-Zach Broughman
11. 2K-Mike King
12. 19M-Jett Mann
13. 7-Alex Aldrich
14. 97-Logan Easterday
15. 25M-Ken Mackey
16. 15-Daryl Woolsey
17. 12B-Mike Baker
18. 1A-Mark Aldrich
19. 11-Nick Hall