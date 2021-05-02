Stambaugh Wins SOD Opener at Butler

QUINCY, Mich. (May 1, 2021) — Max Stambaugh won the opening event of the 2021 season for Sprints on Dirt Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Stambaugh drove his family owned car to his first victory of the 2021 season. Friday’s non-wing sprint car feature winner at I-96 Speedway, Steve Irwin, backed that victory up with a second place finish. Thomas Schinderle, Quentin Blonde, and Chase Ridenour rounded out the top five.

Sprints on Dirt

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday May 1, 2021

Feature:

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh

2. 81-Steve Irwin

3. 41-Thomas Schinderle

4. 27B-Quentin Blonde

5. 16C-Chase Ridenour

6. 27-Justin Adams

7. 4-Josh Turner

8. 29-Daryl Shaffer

9. 20A-Andy Chehowski

10. 27K-Zach Broughman

11. 2K-Mike King

12. 19M-Jett Mann

13. 7-Alex Aldrich

14. 97-Logan Easterday

15. 25M-Ken Mackey

16. 15-Daryl Woolsey

17. 12B-Mike Baker

18. 1A-Mark Aldrich

19. 11-Nick Hall