Wyatt Burks Wins POWRi WAR Feature Saturday I-70 Speedway

From POWRi

ODESSA, Mo. (May 1, 2021) — Championship Night for the I-70 Motorsports Park Grand Re-Opening and the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would not disappoint the packed house in attendance with outstanding action all over the well-prepared speed-factory outside of Odessa, Missouri as Wyatt Burks emerged victorious in the feature finale.

Limited to the top twenty-four drivers in the POWRi WAR standings for entrants by I-70 Motorsports Park, attrition would come into the equation as four drivers were unable to continue after the previous night’s event. With a total number of twenty entries, POWRi WAR racing would require three heats to help set the feature field based on the POWRi passing points system with Wesley Smith, Cody Baker, and Joe B. Miller winning the early on-track battles.

Pacing the field for the feature race would see high-point qualifier Wesley Smith and outside front-row starter Wyatt Burks run side-by-side for the top spot as Smith was able to pull away with the early race lead. Burks would battle back to take the lead from Smith.

Zach Daum, Cody Baker, and Jack Wagner would try to run down the top-two speedsters as the feature was without caution going green to the checkered flag. With Wyatt Burks leading the pack of POWRi WAR drivers, Baker and Wagner would charge to the top of the leaderboard getting around Burks only to see Wyatt claim the front back.

Late race heroics by Daum would propel him into the second-place finishing position as Baker and Wager were waging their own battle within the top five. In the closing laps, Baker would squeeze by Wagner and Smith to grab the third spot with Wagner racing his way to fourth and Smith rounding out the action-packed feature’s top-five finishers.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

I-70 Speedway

Odessa, Missouri

Saturday May 1, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

2. 311-Zach Daum[5]

3. 26-Zach Clark[1]

4. 73-Samuel Wagner[2]

5. ST1-Lane Stone[7]

6. 28-Kory Schudy[3]

7. 7R-JD Black[6]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Cody Baker[2]

2. 37-Brian Beebe[1]

3. 77-Jack Wagner[5]

4. 93-Taylor Walton[3]

5. 27-Steve Thomas[4]

6. 6-Mario Clouser[7]

7. 52-Blake Bowers[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Joe B Miller[2]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]

3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]

4. 86-Zac Taylor[3]

5. 9H-Mitchell Moore[4]

6. 82C-Christie Thomason[5]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]

2. 311-Zach Daum[3]

3. 9-Cody Baker[4]

4. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

5. 31-Joe B Miller[5]

6. 44-Wesley Smith[1]

7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[9]

8. 37-Brian Beebe[7]

9. 86-Zac Taylor[12]

10. 6-Mario Clouser[16]

11. 26-Zach Clark[8]

12. 28-Kory Schudy[18]

13. 93-Taylor Walton[11]

14. 9H-Mitchell Moore[15]

15. ST1-Lane Stone[10]

16. 7R-JD Black[19]

17. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]

18. 27-Steve Thomas[14]

19. 82C-Christie Thomason[17]

20. 52-Blake Bowers[20]