CRSA Sprints Kicking Off 2021 at Penn Can

(SODUS, NY) – Climbing from the shadows of a four-race 2020 schedule, the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints prepare to embark on an ambitious 16-race 2021 schedule this Friday.

“The future stars of sprint cars” will dance in the state of Pennsylvania and Gary Folk’s three-eighths-mile Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, PA for the first time in 2021- their 27th race in series history. This event on Friday May 7 will be flanked by two more stops at “The Can” on July 23 and September 25 for the “King of the Can”.

2020 Series Champion Darryl Ruggles often downplays his abbreviated series title last season and plans a full-on assault to come out on top again in a more routine series with double-digit stops. Ruggles’ daughter, Gorham, NY’s Alysha Bay, returns as well after winning the Land of Legends Raceway championship and earning the title of first female track champion in LOLR history dating back to 1953.

Josh Flint is the most recent winner at Penn Can Speedway in CRSA competition after having won last August. Two out of Flint’s three career CRSA Series wins have come at Penn Can and Friday will give the Cherry Valley, NY pilot the chance to make three out of four.

The other driver to win a CRSA Series race in 2020 was Cory Sparks, in what was a battle royal with Ruggles. A race that left fans beside themselves and one that will go down in CRSA history. However, when it comes to Penn Can Sparks will try to improve upon a 15th place effort last July.

There is something special about CRSA Series competition at Penn Can, particularly when it comes to crowning first-time CRSA Series winners. “The Can” has been the host track ten times out of 237 total events where a driver graced victory lane and added their name to the CRSA record books.

