Dominic Scelzi Wins Bill Brownell Memorial From 10th

CHICO, Calif. (May 4, 2021) – Dominic Scelzi nearly swept a two-day event at Silver Dollar Speedway, where 61 drivers converged last weekend for the Spring Nationals.

Scelzi charged from 10th to win the Bill Brownell Memorial on Friday before he hustled from 15th to second on Saturday during the David Tarter Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

“It was almost perfect,” he said. “I think we’re showing how strong of a race team we are right now.”

Scelzi qualified second quickest in his group to open the action on Friday. A heat race win earned a spot into the feature redraw and Scelzi pulled the No. 10 to line up on the outside of the fifth row for the 25-lap A Main.

“We drove up through there and were able to pass (D.J.) Netto on Lap 23,” he said. “When we went to Watsonville a couple of weeks ago we weren’t very good. The next weekend we went there we started 10th and ran fifth, but we were extremely good. That gave us a lot of momentum and confidence going into Chico feeling like we had run good on a short track and we had the speed we needed.

“You had 61 cars there and pretty much anyone in California who is a hitter was there. We were able to go from 10th to the lead in 25 laps, which was huge. I worked the top, worked the bottom. I was able to slide guys and keep momentum. We were really strong in traffic as well. We had good restarts and were good in open air and good in dirty air. It was a great night.”

Scelzi nearly duplicated the success on Saturday when he again qualified second quickest in his group. This time a second-place finish in a heat race locked him into the 15th starting position for the main event.

“The track was really, really greasy on the bottom in the heat race,” he said. “We lost the start and ran second. Then in the feature we went from 15th to the lead in about 15 laps. Once we got the lead we really went unchallenged. We had a good restart with about four laps to go. Then we had a restart with three laps to go and again didn’t have anybody contend with us. Finally we had another yellow that came out coming to the white flag. The guy in second guessed when I was going and he guessed correctly on the restart. He slid me in turns one and two. I was all over him, but wasn’t able to clear him so we ran second. It was a pretty frustrating deal. It took some wind out of my sails, but all in all to go from 15th to the lead made me feel really good. He laid it all out there, got a good restart and we lost. I don’t think it was anything we did wrong. That’s just a part of racing.”

Scelzi’s second-place result marked his 11th top five of the season.

Next up the team plans on racing this Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 30 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (10).

May 1 – Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (1); Feature: 2 (15).

SEASON STATS –

16 races, 5 wins, 11 top fives, 15 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif.

