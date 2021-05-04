USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT BAKERSFIELD SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 3, 2021… This Saturday, May 8th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will make their only appearance of the year at Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA). Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval” will also feature Mini Stocks and Mod Lites. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. The Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm. Located at 5001 North Chester Extension, more event information can be found at bakersfieldspeedway.com or calling 661.393.3373. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK WILL BE FOLLOWED in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: THE HOOSIER 105/18 HTW RIGHT REAR TIRES ARE NOW USAC/CRA LEGAL. The 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are also legal with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

Since October 23, 2004, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted four AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events. “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman won that night and is tied with “The Demon” Damion Gardner with two victories at the speedway. “The Demon” won the last appearance on May 11, 2019 and holds the 1-lap track record of 12.356 that was set on March 12, 2005. The Bakersfield series win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the fifth point race, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) holds an eight-point advantage over the competition. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams led eleven laps of the April 24th “Sokola Shootout” at Perris before finishing second to Gardner. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has four top-10 finishes and 11 feature laps led to his credit. Austin is tied for ninth in series wins and will be looking for the tenth victory of his career.

After winning his fourth “Sokola Shootout,” “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has climbed to second in the point standings. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #1 Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner has posted one feature win, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led in the campaign. The eight-time champion leads all drivers with eighty-four USAC/CRA wins and will have his sights taking over the point lead with a win at Bakersfield.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) has climbed to third in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Circle Track Performance Maxim, Gansen scored a ninth place finish at Perris on April 24th. To date, the veteran driver has one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the year. Chris will be looking to claim his first USAC/CRA win this Saturday night.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks fourth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored twentieth at Perris Auto Speedway after an early exit due to mechanical problems. At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has two top-10 finishes and 47 feature laps led on the season. Brody is tied for thirteenth in series wins and will have his sights on the ninth victory of his career.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Corona, CA) sits fifth in the championship point standings. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / Rockstar Coatings Maxim, Malcolm raced from tenth to fifth at the “Sokola Shootout.” To date, the young driver has three top-10 finishes and will be looking for his first USAC/CRA win at Bakersfield.

Heading to Bakersfield Speedway, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA), and Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Matt Mitchell, Austin Liggett, Verne Sweeney, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Matt McCarthy, A.J. Bender, Steve Hix, Joel Rayborne, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Logan Williams, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $20, Kids Tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. The show will follow COVID-19 protocols and face coverings are required for people on the grounds. For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Max Adams, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ryan Timmons.

BAKERSFIELD AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Cory Kruseman.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Austin Williams-285, 2. Damion Gardner-277, 3. Chris Gansen-235, 4. Brody Roa-216, 5. Tommy Malcolm-212, 6. Max Adams-195, 7. Cody Williams-192, -. Charles Davis Jr.-192, 9. Matt Mitchell-176, 10. Austin Liggett-149, 11. Verne Sweeney-140, 12. Danny Faria Jr.-139, 13. Austin Grabowski (R)-138, 14. Ryan Timmons (R)-134, 15. Matt McCarthy-127, 16. Rick Hendrix-119, 17. A.J. Bender-117, 18. Jake Hodges (R)-106, 19. Davey Ray-105, 20. Steve Hix-95, 21. Austin Ervine-87, 22. Joel Rayborne-80, 23. Tanner Boul-75, 24. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-68, 25. Troy Rutherford-64, –. Ikaika O’Brien-64, 27. Stevie Sussex-63, 28. Logan Williams-59, 29. Nate Schank-58, 30. Cal Smith-53, 31. Dan Taylor-47, –. Kyle Edwards-47, 33. Brent Owens (R)-44, –. Trent Williams-44, 35. Tyler Hatzikian-42, 36. Jeff Dyer-40, 37. Kaleb Montgomery-32, 38. James Heling-31, 39. Tom Hendricks-28, 40. James Herrera-20, –. Shane Sexton-20.