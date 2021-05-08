Viebrock and Chevalier Win UMSS Features

From Terry Lehnertz

JIM FALLS, Wis. (May 7, 2021) — Mostly sunny but chilly conditions greeted the PIRTEK Renegades as they invaded the Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls, WI, with both the Traditional and Winged classes in action at the central Wisconsin speed plant. A pair of qualifiers in each division saw Cam Schafer and Blake Anderson score the top spot for the wingless racers, while Chase Viebrock and Mark Chevalier picked up wins for the wings.

Brad Peterson and Scott Brandt paced the 10-car traditional field to green, and it was Peterson showing the way, with Schafer, Brandt, Bryan Roach and Blake Anderson giving chase. With five laps in the books, Schafer and Peterson nearly made contact coming out of two, but Peterson held on to the lead. For the next three circuits, Schafer searched high and low while #93 of Peterson kept the point. With 12 laps to go, Schafer made his move coming out of turn two and made it stick. At the crossed flags, Schafer was leading; Anderson had worked around Peterson for second while the 2017 series champion Mike Mueller had worked his way into the top five. With all 20 laps scored, it was Schafer scoring his 4th feature win of the season in five tries. Anderson was closing at the end, but had to settle for second ahead of Roach, Brandt and Mueller.

Owen Carlson redrew the catbird’s seat for the winged A-main with Chevalier to his right hand side and Chevalier set the pace early with Carlson and Viebrock giving chase. As Chevalier stretched his lead, Viebrock meticulously reeled in the 07 of Carlson and with 15 laps in the books the battle for second erupted into bent steel and lost wheels – after coming together, the pair both made contact with the front stretch inside wall. Unfortunately, neither driver could continue. On the restart, Chevalier picked up right where he left off, but things weren’t settled behind him. Trevor Reding hounded Patrick Heikkinen in the late stages and he dove low out of turn four on the final lap to snatch second. Todd Hanson and John Vaillancourt rounded out the top five.

Both divisions of the UMSS PIRTEK Renegades are right back at on Saturday night, May 8, at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The Western Renegades are back at on Saturday as well, battling at Devils Lake Speedway in Crary, ND.