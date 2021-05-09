Cockrum Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 8, 2021) — Shane Cockrum won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Jake Scott, Harley Burns, Davey Ray, and Brady Short rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday May 8, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 33-Jake Scott
2. 11P-Brady Short
3. 16B-Harley Burns
4. 99-Alec Sipes
5. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick
6. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
7. 45-Adam Wilfong
Heat Race #2
1. 24P-Shane Cockrum
2. 14AJ-Davey Ray
3. 24M-Nate McMillin
4. 04-AJ Hopkins
5. 53-Brayden Fox
6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
7. 14C-Nathan Carle
Heat Race #3
1. 22-Brandon Spencer
2. 10-Aric Gentry
3. 17GP-Jason McDougal
4. 77-Travis Berryhill
5. 87A-Tony Helton
6. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter
7. 17S-Shey Owens
A-Main
1. 24P-Shane Cockrum
2. 33-Jake Scott
3. 16B-Harley Burns
4. 14AJ-Davey Ray
5. 11P-Brady Short
6. 04-AJ Hopkins
7. 17GP-Jason McDougal
8. 24M-Nate McMillin
9. 53-Brayden Fox
10. 10-Aric Gentry
11. 22-Brandon Spencer
12. 77-Travis Berryhill
13. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick
14. 99-Alec Sipes
15. 87A-Tony Helton
16. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
17. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
18. 14C-Nathan Carle
19. 45-Adam Wilfong
20. 17S-Shey Owens
21. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter