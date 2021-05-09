Cockrum Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 8, 2021) — Shane Cockrum won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Jake Scott, Harley Burns, Davey Ray, and Brady Short rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday May 8, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 33-Jake Scott

2. 11P-Brady Short

3. 16B-Harley Burns

4. 99-Alec Sipes

5. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

6. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

7. 45-Adam Wilfong

Heat Race #2

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum

2. 14AJ-Davey Ray

3. 24M-Nate McMillin

4. 04-AJ Hopkins

5. 53-Brayden Fox

6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

7. 14C-Nathan Carle

Heat Race #3

1. 22-Brandon Spencer

2. 10-Aric Gentry

3. 17GP-Jason McDougal

4. 77-Travis Berryhill

5. 87A-Tony Helton

6. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter

7. 17S-Shey Owens

A-Main

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum

2. 33-Jake Scott

3. 16B-Harley Burns

4. 14AJ-Davey Ray

5. 11P-Brady Short

6. 04-AJ Hopkins

7. 17GP-Jason McDougal

8. 24M-Nate McMillin

9. 53-Brayden Fox

10. 10-Aric Gentry

11. 22-Brandon Spencer

12. 77-Travis Berryhill

13. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

14. 99-Alec Sipes

15. 87A-Tony Helton

16. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

17. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

18. 14C-Nathan Carle

19. 45-Adam Wilfong

20. 17S-Shey Owens

21. 19C-Daniel Clodfelter