Hill Ready to Rebound in Tennessee Following Rough Wreck in Michigan

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (May 10, 2021) – A vicious crash brought an early end to a promising night for Alex Hill on Saturday night at I-96 Speedway, which hosted the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

“It was definitely a hard one and it felt like it was a harder crash than the one I had in Knoxville,” said Hill, referring to her crash at Knoxville Raceway in 2017 when she suffered a concussion and was forced from the driver’s seat for approximately two months.

“I’m pretty sore today, but I’m getting better. My head wasn’t feeling real well earlier, but it’s doing a lot better now. I’m sure I’ll be fine.”

Hill’s first laps on the track for the night brought optimism when she recorded the fastest time in her group during hot laps and was second overall to teammate Dylan Westbrook out of around 40 cars during the practice session.

“We had a really fast car in hot laps,” she said. “We got a decent draw in our heat race and I was hoping for a good night.”

The optimism came to an abrupt halt shortly after the start of her heat race when her car clipped an infield tire in turn one, eventually sending it into a series of wild flips up the track and then off of it before finally landing on its tires outside of the second turn.

“I barely clipped the infield tire, which broke something on the front end of the car and sent me into another tire, which got me into the air,” she said. “I remember thinking I was done flipping at one point, then I went over a couple more times.”

The crash ended the night early during the rough weekend, which began on Friday when the opener rained out.

The Hill’s Racing Team driver will regroup and move on to compete this Saturday at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., with the ASCS National Tour. It will mark her debut at the track.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 8 – I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich. – Heat race: DNF (3); B Main: DNS (-).

SEASON STATS –

7 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 2 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Strodes BBQ and Deli

Strodes BBQ and Deli is the ultimate source for everything barbecue in the Brantford, Ontario, area for over 80 years. Whether it’s event catering, some hot take-out for lunch, or the best grills and accessories on the market, Strodes has it covered. For more information, visit http://www.strodes.ca.

“Strodes BBQ and Deli has catered events for our race team and has done a tremendous job with their delicious food,” Hill said. “We’re excited to have them as supporters of our team.”

Hill would also like to thank Townline Variety, BearPaw Convenience, Tony Stewart Racing, Ackland Insurance, Cool Chassis, Creative Edge Signs and Graphics, Lettrage Pixel, XYZ Machining, Fisher Racing Engines, Allstar Performance, PPM Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Total Rentals, Original Traders Energy, PAC Racing Springs, Wilwood, DMI, MicroBlue, Vortex Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products, Kinsler Fuel Injection, KSE Racing Products, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions and Cigar Port for their continued support.