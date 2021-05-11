Justin Sanders Picks Up 11th Win of 2021

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders has been on a mission in 2021. Friday night at Ocean Speedway that trend continued as he would make a mid-race move to net his 11th overall win of the 2021 season, and his fourth at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds facility.

“It has been really cool to try some different things on my car, and have success,” Justin Sanders said. “Ocean Speedway is home to me, and to get the win with fans for the first time in over a year is awesome.”

Timing the North County Plastering/Andy’s Construction/Roadside 24hr Service backed No. 17 second fastest in qualifying time trials, the Aromas, CA driver would go on to pick up a third-place finish in his heat race.

Lining up fifth in the Dash, Sanders would improve his starting position in the feature event by one row as he finished third.

On a tricky Ocean Speedway surface, Sanders would settle into third as he chased after Dominic Scelzi and Tristan Guardino during the race’s opening two stanzas.

Lap three saw Sanders take over the second position, and his attention was now solely on Scelzi just as it was one week prior in Chico, CA.

Having the advantage of running in second and moving around as they worked through traffic, Sanders would make his move on the 13th lap and take over the top spot.

Despite stoppages on lap 15 and lap 22, Sanders would continue to lead the way as he went on to score his 11th overall win of the season, and mark his fourth triumph at Ocean Speedway.

“Big thank you to everyone who supports the JSR NO. 17, and all off the people who help us out in the pit area,” Sanders said.

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders will be in action on Friday night in Hanford, CA and on Saturday night in Tulare, CA for the annual Peter Murphy Classic.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-20, Wins-11, Top 5’s-14, Top-10’s-14

