SHARON WILL TRY AGAIN WITH FIRST “SUPER SERIES” EVENT OF 2021 SATURDAY

From Sharon Speedway

(Hartford, OH)…After two successful special events to open the 92nd anniversary season at Sharon Speedway, Mother Nature was no friend to racing last Saturday as inclement weather in the mid 40s and saturated grounds forced the first cancellation of 2021. Track management will try again to host the first “Super Series” event of the season this Saturday night (May 15). The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars will lead the way along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods. It’s Mark Thomas Ford and Krill Recycling Night plus all scouts and youth sports in uniform will be admitted free for general admission. Group qualifying for the Sprint Cars will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by racing at 7.

Two weeks after the first of four appearances by the All Star Circuit of Champions, the “410” Sprint Cars will return in a non-sanctioned event with $3,000 to-win, $250 to-start on Saturday night. A big field of 41 Sprints were on hand for the All Star show with Justin Peck earning his first career Sharon win as he became the 165th different driver to win a “410” race in the history of the speedway. In years past, these “Super Series” events for the Sprint Cars have drawn strong car counts from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Last year, Dave Blaney and Cole Duncan were victorious in the non-sanctioned events that were limited to just two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks haven’t competed since April 24 when a strong turnout of 31 cars were on hand for their season opener. Former track champions, Curt J. Bish and Chris McGuire, went toe-to-toe for much of the 20-lap feature with Bish prevailing. When there’s 24 or more cars, the Stocks compete for a strong $700 to-win payoff.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds were in action for the first time this season at Sharon on May 1. A solid field of 24 cars turned out with Chas Wolbert passing 14-year-old rookie Ben Easler on lap six and holding off Justin Shea, who has returned to competition after taking a couple years off. Wolbert not only leads Sharon’s points, but also RUSH’s $3,500 to-win Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Weekly Series points and the $1,000 to-win Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series points. If 24 or more cars are on hand, RUSH Mods will be competing for the $500 to-win increased payoff.

Like the Stocks, the Whelen Econo Mods will make their return after not competing since April 24. Dennis Lunger, Jr., a 12-time Sharon RUSH Late Model winner, made his first Econo Mod start at the track a successful one winning the 20-lap opening night feature. Jeremy Double, who is the leading active Econo Mod winner at Sharon with 14 victories, raced from 17th to second and figures to challenge for the track championship. If there’s 24 or more cars, the Econo Mods will compete for the higher $400 to-win payoff.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2021 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/RegistrationFormSharon2021.pdf

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pits passes will go on sale at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5. Drivers meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sprint pill cutoff is 6 p.m., while the other divisions’ pill draw will close at 6:15. Sprint Car motor heat is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. followed by group qualifying for the Sprints at 6:30 and racing at 7.

Grandstand admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up on May 22 will be the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars for the first time since 2007 and will be joined by the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars in their first appearance of the season. Reserve ($39) and advance general admission tickets ($35) are on sale through the WoO at https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&pid=8894471#/event/8894471.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.