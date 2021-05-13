Red Hot Austin McCarl Ready to Resume Schedule Out West

PETERSEN MEDIA

With a break in 410ci racing in California with Tarlton Motorsports, Austin McCarl stayed sharp in the Midwest the last few weeks and is ready to resume action with the King of the West Series with two wins now to his credit.

“It has been a really fun couple of weeks racing around home, and I am super happy with our results,” Austin McCarl said. “With the way scheduling worked, it was nice to get some races in at Knoxville and Huset’s, and hopefully I can keep this momentum rolling with the Tarlton Motorsports team.”

With Knoxville and Huset’s getting their seasons underway, nobody has been on more of a terror than the Altoona, IA driver simply known as ‘AMAC’. During the opening event at Knoxville Raceway, McCarl was slated to start on the front row of the feature event aboard the Kolthoff Electric/Van Balle/Oldham backed No. 17a entry, but a fuel leak would force him to the back of the pack.

With his elbows up, McCarl flexed some serious muscle as he carved his way through the field, passing cars at will, as he rallied all the way back up to finish third in the ‘A’.

Returning to Knoxville Raceway the following week, ‘The Big Unit’ would not be denied on this night as he was able to improve by two spots from the opener and secure the very popular win at his home track.

This past Sunday night, McCarl checked in at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD to take part in the track’s long awaited Sunday night opener after coming back to life late in the 2020 season.

On the popular bullring, McCarl was able to get a few spots early in the ‘A’ to take over the fifth spot before some more swift moves found him in second. Taking advantage of Justin Henderson getting together with a lapped car, McCarl would seize the opportunity and take the race lead.

Not to be denied on Sunday night, McCarl would stay red hot as he picked up the season opening event at the speedway.

“It feels good to have speed on the half mile, and feels even better to have speed on a bullring like Huset’s with the CA schedule very heavy on short tracks,” McCarl said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself right now, I have a ton of confidence in the Tarlton Motorsports team, and I am eager to get going again with them this weekend. I would like to thank everyone who does support the family team for all of their help the last few weeks.”

McCarl would like to thank Kolthoff Electric, VanBalle/Oldham, Tucker Trucking, , HRP, and Rider Racing Engines for their support.

ON TAP: Austin McCarl will now head west and resume his schedule with Tarlton Motorsports. Friday night AMAC will be in action at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, CA and Saturday night he will be in action at Tulare, CA’s Thunderbowl Raceway.

