DeCaire Wins the American Speed Challenge

ANDERSON, S.C. (May 15, 2021) — Troy DeCaire bounced back from an incident that took him out of contention for the win on Friday to victory lane Saturday with the Must See Racing sprint car series at Anderson Motor Speedway during the American Speed Challenge. Friday’s winner Joe Ligouri finished second with Jimmy McCune, Anthony McCune, and Jocob Dolimar rounding out the top five.

the American Speed Challenge

Must See Racing Sprint Car Series

Anderson Motor Speedway

Anderson, South Carolina

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Feature:

1. 36-Troy DeCaire

2. 13L-Joe Ligouri

3. 88-Jimmy McCune

4. 8-Anthony McCune

5. 48-Jacob Dolimar

6. 16-Noah Allison

7. 81-Steve Surniak

8. 7-Tom Jewell

9. 17-Bobby Komisarski

10. 90-Joshua Sexton

11. 85-Rick Holley