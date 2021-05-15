McDougal Charges Through the Field to Win at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 15, 2021) — Jason McDougal won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. McDougal charged from 11th starting position holding off seventh starting A.J. Hopkins for the win. Jake Swanson, Koby Barksdale, and Davey Ray rounded out the top five.
1. 17GP-Jason McDougal
2. 04-A.J. Hopkins
3. 5C-Jake Swanson
4. 22-Koby Barksdale
5. 14AJ-Davey Ray
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday May 15, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1
1. 04-A.J. Hopkins
2. 2C-Tim Creech II
3. 77K-Katlynn Leer
4. 5M-Matthew McDonald
5. 33-Jake Scott
6. 22S-Brandon Spencer
7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
8. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick
9. 44-Tom Davies
Heat Race #2
1. 16B-Harley Burns
2. 22-Koby Barksdale
3. 51-Steve Hair
4. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
5. 1J-William Johnson
6. 9-Jim Tribby
7. 34-Brent Beauchamp
8. 87A-Tony Helton
9. 11-Aaron Davis
Heat Race #3
1. 24P-Shane Cottle
2. 4-Braydon Cromwell
3. 17GP-Jason McDougal
4. 24M-Nate McMillin
5. 53-Brayden Fox
6. 6-Mario Clouser
7. 99-Alec Sipes
8. 11L-Ricky Lewis
Heat Race #4
1. 5C-Jake Swanson
2. 14AJ-Davey Ray
3. 77-Travis Berryhill
4. 27-Evan Mosley
5. 0G-Kyle Shipley
6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
7. 45-Adam Wilfong
8. 17S-Shey Owens
B-Main
1. 6-Mario Clouser
2. 34-Brent Beauchamp
3. 53-Brayden Fox
4. 33-Jake Scott
5. 0G-Kyle Shipley
6. 99-Alec Sipes
7. 22S-Brandon Spencer
8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
9. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert
10. 11-Aaron Davis
11. 45-Adam Wilfong
12. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick
13. 87A-Tony Helton
14. 44-Tom Davies
15. 1J-William Johnson
16. 11L-Ricky Lewis
DNS: 17S-Shey Owens
DNS: 9-Jim Tribby
A-Main
1. 17GP-Jason McDougal
2. 04-A.J. Hopkins
3. 5C-Jake Swanson
4. 22-Koby Barksdale
5. 14AJ-Davey Ray
6. 53-Brayden Fox
7. 33-Jake Scott
8. 77-Travis Berryhill
9. 34-Brent Beauchamp
10. 24M-Nate McMillin
11. 2C-Tim Creech II
12. 6-Mario Clouser
13. 83-Carl Rhuebottom
14. 77K-Katlynn Leer
15. 24P-Shane Cottle
16. 27-Evan Mosley
17. 5M-Matthew McDonald
18. 16B-Harley Burns
19. 51-Steve Hair
20. 4-Braydon Cromwell