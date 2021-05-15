McDougal Charges Through the Field to Win at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 15, 2021) — Jason McDougal won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. McDougal charged from 11th starting position holding off seventh starting A.J. Hopkins for the win. Jake Swanson, Koby Barksdale, and Davey Ray rounded out the top five.

1. 17GP-Jason McDougal

2. 04-A.J. Hopkins

3. 5C-Jake Swanson

4. 22-Koby Barksdale

5. 14AJ-Davey Ray

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday May 15, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1

1. 04-A.J. Hopkins

2. 2C-Tim Creech II

3. 77K-Katlynn Leer

4. 5M-Matthew McDonald

5. 33-Jake Scott

6. 22S-Brandon Spencer

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

8. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

9. 44-Tom Davies

Heat Race #2

1. 16B-Harley Burns

2. 22-Koby Barksdale

3. 51-Steve Hair

4. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

5. 1J-William Johnson

6. 9-Jim Tribby

7. 34-Brent Beauchamp

8. 87A-Tony Helton

9. 11-Aaron Davis

Heat Race #3

1. 24P-Shane Cottle

2. 4-Braydon Cromwell

3. 17GP-Jason McDougal

4. 24M-Nate McMillin

5. 53-Brayden Fox

6. 6-Mario Clouser

7. 99-Alec Sipes

8. 11L-Ricky Lewis

Heat Race #4

1. 5C-Jake Swanson

2. 14AJ-Davey Ray

3. 77-Travis Berryhill

4. 27-Evan Mosley

5. 0G-Kyle Shipley

6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

7. 45-Adam Wilfong

8. 17S-Shey Owens

B-Main

1. 6-Mario Clouser

2. 34-Brent Beauchamp

3. 53-Brayden Fox

4. 33-Jake Scott

5. 0G-Kyle Shipley

6. 99-Alec Sipes

7. 22S-Brandon Spencer

8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

9. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert

10. 11-Aaron Davis

11. 45-Adam Wilfong

12. 63LK-Ted Kirkpatrick

13. 87A-Tony Helton

14. 44-Tom Davies

15. 1J-William Johnson

16. 11L-Ricky Lewis

DNS: 17S-Shey Owens

DNS: 9-Jim Tribby

A-Main

1. 17GP-Jason McDougal

2. 04-A.J. Hopkins

3. 5C-Jake Swanson

4. 22-Koby Barksdale

5. 14AJ-Davey Ray

6. 53-Brayden Fox

7. 33-Jake Scott

8. 77-Travis Berryhill

9. 34-Brent Beauchamp

10. 24M-Nate McMillin

11. 2C-Tim Creech II

12. 6-Mario Clouser

13. 83-Carl Rhuebottom

14. 77K-Katlynn Leer

15. 24P-Shane Cottle

16. 27-Evan Mosley

17. 5M-Matthew McDonald

18. 16B-Harley Burns

19. 51-Steve Hair

20. 4-Braydon Cromwell