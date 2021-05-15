Prickett Wins WMR Feature at Ocean Speedway

From Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (May 14, 2021) – Battling a field full of fresh faces and enthusiasm for the growing Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction season, Fresno’s David Prickett affirmed his place at the top of the pedestal. Prickett earned his 15th career win in the production-powered Midget series on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. The win opened a two-night weekend for the series with a stop on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway on tap.

Stockton’s John Sarale won the first heat race and was part of a four-pronged debut effort into the series from car owner Kevin Felkins. Brentwood’s Blake Bower won the second heat race.

The 20-lap feature started with Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga losing a wheel as he entered turn one. Sarale took over the top position while Bower bicycled trying to pass on the inside. Prickett attempted a two-for-one on Sarale and Bower before cautions flew for Gary Dunn spun in turn four.

Both Prickett and 2020 Delta Speedway Micro champion Caden Sarale passed Bower on the restart. Prickett then worked up the inside to take the lead on lap seven. Prickett drove ahead for the victory while John Sarale used the outside line to roll ahead of his son Caden for second. Bower and Lodi’s Nate Wait rounded out the top-five.

May 14, 2021 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35SR John Sarale; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 22Q-David Prickett[4]; 2. 35SR-John Sarale[1]; 3. 35S-Caden Sarale[3]; 4. 9-Blake Bower[2]; 5. 58-Nate Wait[8]; 6. 35L-JJ Loss[11]; 7. 29-Cory Brown[5]; 8. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[13]; 9. 17-Megan Moorehead[10]; 10. 6-Gary Dunn[7]; 11. 0FG-Jon Santibanes[9]; 12. 35-Shawn Arriaga[6]; 13. (DNS) 10-Antonia Boscacci