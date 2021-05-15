Wyatt Burks Wins USAC WSO Feature at Red Dirt Raceway

MEEKER, Okla. (May 14, 2021) — Wyatt Burks won the USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature Friday night at Red Dirt Raceway. Burks won his heat race and backed that up by scoring the victory in the feature event. Brett Wilson, Ty Hulsey, Justin Zimmerman, and Paul White rounded out the top five.
USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
Red Dirt Raceway
Meeker, Oklhoma
Friday May 14, 2021
Heat Race #1
1. 11W-Wyatt Burks
2. 16-Anthony Nicholson
3. #1-Justin Zimmerman
4. 20-Shon Deskins
5. 3C-Roy Larkin
6. 8X-Austin Shores
7. 91-Cody Price
8. 7D-David Baxter
Heat Race #2
1. 24C-Craig Carroll
2. 24H-Ty Hulsey
3. 21-Harlan Hulsey
4. 15-Jeremy Jonas
5. 79-Tim Kent
6. 4-Joshua Tyre
7. 35-J.C. Wilson
8. 58-T.J. Cain
Heat Race #3
1. 53-Brett Wilson
2. 48-Caden McCreary
3. 1-Paul White
4. 99K-Dane Fields
5. T1-Kade Taylor
6. 6-Alison Slaton
7. 51-Ryan Dean
A-Main
1. 11W-Wyatt Burks
2. 53-Brett Wilson
3. 24H-Ty Hulsey
4. #1-Justin Zimmerman
5. 1-Paul White
6. 8X-Austin Shores
7. 16-Anthony Nicholson
8. 91-Cody Price
9. 21-Harlan Hulsey
10. 99K-Dane Fields
11. 24C-Craig Carroll
12. 20-Shon Deskins
13. 48-Caden McCreary
14. T1-Kade Taylor
15. 15-Jeremy Jonas
16. 4-Joshua Tyre
17. 6-Alison Slaton
18. 51-Ryan Dean
19. 35-J.C. Wilson
20. 3C-Roy Larkin
21. 79-Tim Kent
22. 58-T.J. Cain
23. 7D-David Baxter