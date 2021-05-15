Wyatt Burks Wins USAC WSO Feature at Red Dirt Raceway

MEEKER, Okla. (May 14, 2021) — Wyatt Burks won the USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature Friday night at Red Dirt Raceway. Burks won his heat race and backed that up by scoring the victory in the feature event. Brett Wilson, Ty Hulsey, Justin Zimmerman, and Paul White rounded out the top five.

USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Red Dirt Raceway

Meeker, Oklhoma

Friday May 14, 2021

Heat Race #1

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks

2. 16-Anthony Nicholson

3. #1-Justin Zimmerman

4. 20-Shon Deskins

5. 3C-Roy Larkin

6. 8X-Austin Shores

7. 91-Cody Price

8. 7D-David Baxter

Heat Race #2

1. 24C-Craig Carroll

2. 24H-Ty Hulsey

3. 21-Harlan Hulsey

4. 15-Jeremy Jonas

5. 79-Tim Kent

6. 4-Joshua Tyre

7. 35-J.C. Wilson

8. 58-T.J. Cain

Heat Race #3

1. 53-Brett Wilson

2. 48-Caden McCreary

3. 1-Paul White

4. 99K-Dane Fields

5. T1-Kade Taylor

6. 6-Alison Slaton

7. 51-Ryan Dean

A-Main

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks

2. 53-Brett Wilson

3. 24H-Ty Hulsey

4. #1-Justin Zimmerman

5. 1-Paul White

6. 8X-Austin Shores

7. 16-Anthony Nicholson

8. 91-Cody Price

9. 21-Harlan Hulsey

10. 99K-Dane Fields

11. 24C-Craig Carroll

12. 20-Shon Deskins

13. 48-Caden McCreary

14. T1-Kade Taylor

15. 15-Jeremy Jonas

16. 4-Joshua Tyre

17. 6-Alison Slaton

18. 51-Ryan Dean

19. 35-J.C. Wilson

20. 3C-Roy Larkin

21. 79-Tim Kent

22. 58-T.J. Cain

23. 7D-David Baxter