Another Yellow Breeches 500 Race For Sprints At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Another Yellow Breeches 500 race is on tap for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, May 21, at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Yellow Breeches 500 race will pay the winner $5,000 to win and $500 to start the 25-lap main event.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars are also on the racing program.

Race time is set for 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

Adult general admission for the May 21 racing program is set at $15 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The Yellow Breeches 500 events began at Williams Grove Speedway a few years ago, boasting the $500 increased payoff for finishing positions at the rear of the field.

The 358 sprint cars have been dominated by Carlisle’s Derek Locke so far this season with the defending division champion taking both races that have been run.

Williams Grove Speedway will close the month of May coming up on May 28 when it hosts the $10,000 to win Davey Brown Tribute Race sanctioned by the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars.

The holiday weekend special will be a “sprints only” racing event featuring a fireworks display as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

The event will fete renowned sprint car mechanic Davey Brown Sr. who is currently within an eighth decade of wrenching open wheel sprint cars since starting out in the mid-1950s.

Keep up to all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.