Ohsweken Speedway Schedule Delayed; COVID Restrictions Leave Track Management Waiting

(May 17, 2021) OHSWEKEN, ON –Ohsweken Speedway management continues to wait for guidance from local officials to announce a start to its 2021 schedule.

“We want to go racing more than anyone,” says speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “But our first priority is abiding by the regulations laid out by Six Nations Emergency Control Group.” With the province’s ‘stay at home’ order in effect until June 2nd the speedway remains closed. Geoffrey is confident it wouldn’t take long to get on track once restrictions are lifted. “We can be ready to race on very short notice,” says Geoffrey. “That won’t happen without the government mandates changing or with the blessing of representatives on Six Nations.”

The lack of direction is a source of frustration for Geoffrey and track owner Glenn Styres, but the management team remains steadfast that safety is the number one concern. “We miss our racing family,” says Styres. “We miss the race teams and the race fans, and this is not at all how we envisioned our blockbuster 25th anniversary season. “What we need to remember is the pandemic is much larger than racing, and we are committed to being good citizens in our community. When we have permission from all involved entities we will be ready to kick things off in spectacular fashion.”

The Ohsweken Insider is a free newsletter. to keep fans and racers informed on updates and schedules. Visit http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/ohsweken-speedway-insider/ to register for updates. Details regarding further 2021 season updates or potential schedule changes will be announced as soon as information becomes available. All information will be made available at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on all of our social media pages, including Facebook and Twitter.

Ohsweken Speedway officials are asking all of our drivers, crew members, officials and fans to stay home and do your part to help stop the spread so we can all get back to racing as soon as possible.

Ticket Info For All 2021 Major Events

Advanced reserved tickets and camping for all Ohsweken Speedway major events are currently on hold. That includes the Triple Crown Showdown featuring the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds on July 5, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on dirt and Northern Summer Nationals August 16-17, and 16th running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals September 16-18. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the situation in 2021, we are not selling advance tickets at this time. Customers who purchased Season Passes or Advance Tickets for the 2020 season can use them in 2022 or you can obtain a refund by contacting Mary Wilkinson at 1-519-717-0023 or by email at mary@ohswekenspeedway.com.

2021 Season

Ohsweken Speedway’s 25th season will be one of its biggest years yet. The 2021 season will feature every event broadcast live via www.GForceTV.net. That includes all the major events, including the 16th running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals and weekly Friday Night Excitement events featuring four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via www.GForceTV.net The stream goes live at 7:30pm ET each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca on our official Facebook page and on YouTube.

Ohsweken Speedway RaceSource: Ohsweken Speedway Racesource is Canada’s Choice for Sprint Car parts, accessories and consumables. Located in the heart of the fastest growing sprint car market in North America, at Southern Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway. Let our experts lead you to Victory Lane. For pricing and additional information, visit www.osrparts.com.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

