NEW ZEALAND’S GUILFORD SET FOR INDIANA MIDGET WEEK RUN

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (May 17, 2021)………Auckland, New Zealand’s Max Guilford will compete in all eight nights of the upcoming NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week series June 3-12 in the Hoosier state.

Guilford has been a familiar sight to American fans over the past couple of seasons, particularly in the Midwest, where he’s competed regularly in midget and sprint car events at the local level as well an occasional run on the USAC national trail in both series.

In early May, the GDR King Chassis midget that Guilford has been utilizing in New Zealand midget competition this season, was shipped overseas to the United States, making his run at Indiana Midget Week for 2021 a reality.

“Putting this car together has been a pretty mammoth effort,” read a statement on the Guilford Motorsport 79A Facebook page. “We’d like to firstly thank Cindy Elliott and the Tony Elliott foundation for providing Max with the opportunity to even think about entering a car in this event. Ivent and Tim Stone have also played a massive role in finishing this project off.”

Guilford made his Indiana Midget Week debut in 2018 for A.J. Felker Racing and is eager to return this summer aboard the 3NZ, which carries sponsorship from the Tony Elliott Foundation, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, Ivent and Smart Water.

An expanded NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week has its largest slate of events ever in 2021 with eight races during a 10-night span over two weekends beginning at Paragon Speedway on June 3, followed by Bloomington Speedway on June 4, Lawrenceburg Speedway on June 5 and, for the first time ever during IMW, Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind., on June 6.

After a two-day hiatus, the series resumes at the brand-new Circle City Raceway on June 9, with Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind. up next on June 10, Gas City I-69 Speedway on June 11 and the finale, at Kokomo Speedway, on June 12.