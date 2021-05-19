Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines Raffle Sprint Car to be Unveiled at Attica June 11!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, May 19, 2021 – The Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines Raffle Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum will be unveiled as Ohio Speedweek kicks off with the All Star Circuit of Champions visit to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio. The car will feature a Triple X chassis and be powered by a Moyle Racing Engines 410 power plant. Even though it will be a while before the reveal, you can buy your tickets now!

The car is the fourteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country. The car will be shown at several racing events over the next 18 months, and will be given away Friday, December 16, 2022.

“Our raffle car program was started back in 1995, and has been an essential component in maintaining the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum ever since,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director, Bob Baker. “We want to sincerely thank Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines, and all the sponsors who make it possible to do this. And, of course, most of all, we thank all of those who make donations and buy raffle tickets in an attempt to win a brand new sprint car!”

The sponsors committed thus far include…

Triple X Race Components, Moyle Racing Engines, All Pro Heads, Allstar Performance, AMSOIL, Barnes, Blackbeard, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, C&R Radiator, Crow Safety Gear, CSI, Dan Olsen Racing Products, Deyoung Vinyl, DMI, Donovan, Dyers Top Rods, GME Steerings, GS Products, Hoosier Tires, HRP Wings, King Racing Products, Kinsler, M&W Aluminum Products, MPI, MSD, Quickcar, Rod End Supply, Saldana, Schoenfeld Headers, Skagit Powdercoat, Inc., Ti22, UltraShield, Vahlco Wheels, Whitebread Racing Enterprises, Wilwood and Winters.

Additional prizes will also be awarded in the raffle.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20, or six for $100 right now! For more information on the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines Raffle Sprint Car, visit www.SprintCarRaffle.com!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com