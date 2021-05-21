Heavy Rain Cancels Saturday At I-30 Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (May 21, 2021) Receiving over seven inches of rain since Wednesday, and not enough time to dry, officials with I-30 Speedway have made the tough call to cancel Saturday’s events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series on Saturday, May 22 as the grounds are nearly flooded.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Labor Day weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway.

