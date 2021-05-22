Gravel and Keegan Win at Attica Raceway Park

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 21, 2021) – There’s an old saying “sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.” Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel was both Friday, May 21 at Attica Raceway Park for the Kistler Engines Classic featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Gravel inherited the lead when Sheldon Haudenschild tangled with a lapped car coming to the white flag. Gravel then held off 10-time series champion Donny Schatz to score his fourth World of Outlaws win of 2021.

In a 40-lap A-main that featured seven lead changes, it appeared Haudenschild was headed to the victory. As he raced through turns three and four coming to the white flag, a lapped car lost a left rear wheel and collected the leader. Gravel then held off a charging Schatz for his second career Attica victory.

“To be honest I was terrible those last two laps. Sheldon had us covered….this is pretty close to a hometown track for him and it sucks but I’ll take it. These deals are hard to win. My guys gave me a great car but it faded a little. Then I put the wing back and we closed on Sheldon. I don’t know if I could have gotten him,” said Gravel of his Huset’s Speedway/Jackson Motorplex/Showdown June 20-26/High Performance/JRC Transportation backed #2.

“It’s my brother-in-law’s birthday and he’s down in Florida celebrating in my pool and I’m in Ohio,” joked Gravel. “I want to dedicate this to a special friend who is battling health issues.”

For Schatz, it was yet another great run. “We have been so good and the guys have worked their tails off. The results don’t show how fast we have been but we will turn this around,” said the driver of the Carquest/Ford Performance/Sage Fruit backed #15.

Meyerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks has passed a ton of cars against the World of Outlaws the past couple of seasons and Friday at Attica was no different as he charged from 19th to a third place showing. “The car was just so maneuverable. I could go anywhere and was really making up time in the middle,” he said beside his M&M Painting and Construction/BAPS Paints backed machine.

While the 40-lap World of Outlaw feature was filled with drama and entertainment, the 25-lap A-main for the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints was equally exciting. Fremont, Ohio’s Mike Keegan edged defending track champion Paul Weaver by .001 seconds in the non-stop affair for his first ever sprint car win.

“I can’t believe it….I thought he got me. This is awesome. I can’t thank my guys enough and my dad for his hard work,” said Keegan beside his Level Utilities, BL Minich Trucking, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome, Fremont Fence, Liberty Tax, NAPA, MAK Salon, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Seagate Sandblasting backed machine.

Haudenschild and Brandon Spithaler brought the field to green for the 40-lap Kistler Engines Classic with Spithaler leading the first lap. While battling for the lead Spithaler jumped the cushion in turn four to bring out the caution and handing the lead to Haudenschild. On the second lap Trey Jacobs and Anthony Macri tangled with Macri ending up on his side. On the restart Haudenschild led Gravel, Brad Sweet and Schatz. After a third lap was recorded, Aaron Reutzel spun. When the green flew so did Haudenschild as he pulled away from Gravel, Sweet Schatz and Carson Macedo.

Haudenschild’s lead was 1.5 seconds when Reutzel brought out another caution on lap eight. On the restart Gravel got up on the wheel and drove into the lead exiting turn two but Haudenschild crossed back over to lead lap nine but Gravel powered back by and led laps 10 through 17 as he and Haudenschild raced through heavy lapped traffic. Haudenschild drove back into the lead on lap 18 as Gravel continued to pressure. Gravel regained the lead on lap 20 with Haudenschild back to the point on lap 22.

Haudenschild drove to over a three second lead by lap 27 as Schatz took second on lap 23. With 10 laps to go Haudenschild had a commanding lead over Schatz, Gravel, Macedo, Sweet and Marks. With three laps to go Gravel took back the second position setting up the dramatic finish.

In the 25-lap 305 sprint feature, Keegan and Brenden Torok brought the field to green with Torok grabbing the lead over Keegan, Justin Lusk and Weaver. Keegan took over the point on lap three with Weaver moving into second. Weaver drove to the cushion on lap eight to take the lead but Keegan stayed within striking distance as Jamie Miller, Torok, Kasey Jedrzejek and Lusk battling for fourth.

Weaver and Keegan raced side by side through lapped traffic. With five laps to go Weaver and Keegan were neck-and-neck. As they raced into turns three and four for the final time Keegan slid in front of Weaver who crossed over and it was a drag race to the checkers with Keegan earning the victory by an inch.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 28 for Steinle Chevrolet Buick Night with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group, the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales and the UMP Late Models in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 21, 2021

World of Outlaws – NOS Energy Drink

