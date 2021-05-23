Clark and Gomola Win at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, Penn. (May 23, 2021) — Justin Clark and Jacob Gomola won Allegheny Sprint Tour features Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park. Clark won the regularly scheduled main event sweeping the program with a heat and feature victory. Gomola won a makeup feature from the 2020 season.

Allegheny Sprint Tour

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Sunday May 23, 2021

Heat Race #1:

1. X7-Andy Cavanaugh

2. 56-Steve Cousins

3. 12g-Thomas Jasen

3. 80JR-Kyle Colwell

4. 4J-Jacob Gomola

Heat Race #2:

1. 78-Justin Clark

2. 29-Logan McCandless

3. 16-Jim Morris

4. 25-Jared Rosencrance

5. 20m-Vivian Jones

Feature:

1. 78-Justin Clark

2. X7-Andy Cavanaugh

3. 16-Jim Morris

4. 25-Jared Rosencrance

5. 4J-Jacob Gomola

6. 12g-Thomas Jasen

7. 29-Logan McCandless

8. 56-Steve Cousins

9. 20m-Vivian Jones

10. 80JR-Kyle Colwell

Makeup Feature:

1. 4J-Jacob Gomola

2. 29-Logan McCandless

3. X7-Andy Cavanaugh

4. 16-Jim Morris

5. 12g-Thomas Jasen

6. 78-Justin Clark

7. 25-Jared Rosencrance

8. 80JR-Kyle Colwell

9. 56-Steve Cousins

10. 20m-Vivian Jones