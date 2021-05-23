Clark and Gomola Win at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, Penn. (May 23, 2021) — Justin Clark and Jacob Gomola won Allegheny Sprint Tour features Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park. Clark won the regularly scheduled main event sweeping the program with a heat and feature victory. Gomola won a makeup feature from the 2020 season.
Allegheny Sprint Tour
Tri-City Raceway Park
Franklin, Pennsylvania
Sunday May 23, 2021
Heat Race #1:
1. X7-Andy Cavanaugh
2. 56-Steve Cousins
3. 12g-Thomas Jasen
3. 80JR-Kyle Colwell
4. 4J-Jacob Gomola
Heat Race #2:
1. 78-Justin Clark
2. 29-Logan McCandless
3. 16-Jim Morris
4. 25-Jared Rosencrance
5. 20m-Vivian Jones
Feature:
1. 78-Justin Clark
2. X7-Andy Cavanaugh
3. 16-Jim Morris
4. 25-Jared Rosencrance
5. 4J-Jacob Gomola
6. 12g-Thomas Jasen
7. 29-Logan McCandless
8. 56-Steve Cousins
9. 20m-Vivian Jones
10. 80JR-Kyle Colwell
Makeup Feature:
1. 4J-Jacob Gomola
2. 29-Logan McCandless
3. X7-Andy Cavanaugh
4. 16-Jim Morris
5. 12g-Thomas Jasen
6. 78-Justin Clark
7. 25-Jared Rosencrance
8. 80JR-Kyle Colwell
9. 56-Steve Cousins
10. 20m-Vivian Jones