Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws at Attica Raceway Park Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws David Gravel. (Jim Fisher photo) Jacob Allen. (Jim Fisher photo) David Gravel. (Jim Fisher photo) David Gravel. (Jim Fisher photo) David Gravel. (Jim Fisher photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Jim Fisher photo) Wayne Johnson. (Jim Fisher photo) Kraig Kinser. (Jim Fisher photo) Carson Macedo. (Jim Fisher photo) Cole Macedo. (Jim Fisher photo) Brent Marks. (Jim Fisher photo) James McFadden. (Jim Fisher photo) Aaron Reutzel. (Jim Fisher photo) Related Stories: Macedo Wins Opening Night of the Morgan Cup at Williams Grove Schatz Wins First Night of the Boot Hill Showdown Schatz Leads Wire-to-Wire at Wilmot Brad Sweet Wins “JB” Boyd Memorial at Beaver Dam Schuchart Holds Off Sweet and McFadden for Win at River Cities Attica Raceway ParkPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws